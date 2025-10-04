The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webinar on Secrets, Scandals, and Sanctions: When Romance Corrupts the Courtroom and Firms Pay the Price
The Knowledge Group, a leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webinar entitled: Secrets, Scandals, and Sanctions: When Romance Corrupts the Courtroom and Firms Pay the Price.
Jersey City, NJ, October 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This event is scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM (ET).
Event Summary:
What happens when a top judge hides a secret romance with a law firm partner working before him — and the firm allegedly looks the other way? This explosive case out of Texas exposes a dark underbelly of legal ethics: betrayal of trust, concealment, and systemic failure. Jackson Walker’s looming trial isn’t just about money—it’s about whether law firms are turning a blind eye to failures of integrity from within the organization.
Join Francesca Giannoni-Crystal, Attorney at Law, Founder, Crystal & Giannoni Crystal LLC, and Marc Tassé, Director – MBA Program, Telfer School of Management, University of Ottawa, as they dissect how this case shatters illusions of professionalism and forces lawyers to grapple with the devastating consequences when private passion collides with public duty.
Key Topics:
· Spot undisclosed relationships and ethical breaches
· Understand courtroom fallout: sanctions & dismissed cases
· Gauge reputational, financial, and compliance risks
· Balance loyalty to colleagues with fidelity to the law
· Apply takeaways from recent high-profile scandals
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Francesca Giannoni-Crystal
Attorney at Law, Founder
Crystal & Giannoni Crystal LLC
Marc Tassé
Director - MBA Program
Telfer School of Management, University of Ottawa
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/romance-and-courtroom-scandals/
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Event Summary:
What happens when a top judge hides a secret romance with a law firm partner working before him — and the firm allegedly looks the other way? This explosive case out of Texas exposes a dark underbelly of legal ethics: betrayal of trust, concealment, and systemic failure. Jackson Walker’s looming trial isn’t just about money—it’s about whether law firms are turning a blind eye to failures of integrity from within the organization.
Join Francesca Giannoni-Crystal, Attorney at Law, Founder, Crystal & Giannoni Crystal LLC, and Marc Tassé, Director – MBA Program, Telfer School of Management, University of Ottawa, as they dissect how this case shatters illusions of professionalism and forces lawyers to grapple with the devastating consequences when private passion collides with public duty.
Key Topics:
· Spot undisclosed relationships and ethical breaches
· Understand courtroom fallout: sanctions & dismissed cases
· Gauge reputational, financial, and compliance risks
· Balance loyalty to colleagues with fidelity to the law
· Apply takeaways from recent high-profile scandals
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Francesca Giannoni-Crystal
Attorney at Law, Founder
Crystal & Giannoni Crystal LLC
Marc Tassé
Director - MBA Program
Telfer School of Management, University of Ottawa
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/romance-and-courtroom-scandals/
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact
The Knowledge GroupContact
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Categories