Nathan Sieminski Announces Personal Rebrand: Is Now Officially Nathan Ramsey
Nathan is taking his mother's maiden name to embrace family history and pass on a new legacy.
Washington, DC, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nathan Ramsey, formerly Nathan Sieminski, founder of the PR firm Chimney Rock Advisors, has officially changed his last name in a fairly meta personal rebrand that reflects his heritage, values, and future.
"No, like, I'm serious. I appeared before a judge and everything," said Ramsey. "I chose to announce it with a press release because, c'mon, I'm in PR."
The decision to transition from his birth surname to Ramsey was deeply personal. "My birth name was an adopted last name, one that's tied to multiple generations of family pain. With my recent marriage, I wanted to take a name that represents history, the family I'm close to, and a new legacy. That’s why I chose my mother’s maiden name."
The Ramsey clan also carries a storied past, tracing back to the Battle of Hastings, the Scottish Wars of Independence, and even contributions to modern science through Norman Ramsey, a Nobel Prize-winning physicist who worked on the Manhattan Project. "I don’t know if I can live up to all that," said Ramsey, "but I can embrace the parts of my history that inspire me. Also, I'm hoping this puts me closer in line to inheriting that castle back in Scotland."
As a PR strategist who advises brands on navigating change, Ramsey chose to highlight his personal rebrand in a press release because he's honestly a nerd. But rebrands, whether personal or corporate, are rarely clean slates. "You never completely shake off the old identity. I know people are going to call me Sieminski for a long time. It'll honestly be a hassle. But there's a lot of power in choosing a name, an identity, and connecting yourself to those who have gone before you. I can't choose my family, but I can choose what parts of my family I want to emphasize in my own story and the legacy I pass down."
Nathan can be found on LinkedIn under his new name, Nathan Ramsey, which is something he's still getting used to seeing.
About Nathan Ramsey
Nathan Ramsey is the founder of Chimney Rock Advisors, a strategic communications firm specializing in eCommerce, Retail Media, and Logistics for B2B agencies and SaaS providers. Nathan has announced dozens of fundraises, including a $775M investment, and has secured and or ghost-written hundreds of articles in top national publications such as Bloomberg, Forbes, Fast Company, Tech Crunch, and more.
"No, like, I'm serious. I appeared before a judge and everything," said Ramsey. "I chose to announce it with a press release because, c'mon, I'm in PR."
The decision to transition from his birth surname to Ramsey was deeply personal. "My birth name was an adopted last name, one that's tied to multiple generations of family pain. With my recent marriage, I wanted to take a name that represents history, the family I'm close to, and a new legacy. That’s why I chose my mother’s maiden name."
The Ramsey clan also carries a storied past, tracing back to the Battle of Hastings, the Scottish Wars of Independence, and even contributions to modern science through Norman Ramsey, a Nobel Prize-winning physicist who worked on the Manhattan Project. "I don’t know if I can live up to all that," said Ramsey, "but I can embrace the parts of my history that inspire me. Also, I'm hoping this puts me closer in line to inheriting that castle back in Scotland."
As a PR strategist who advises brands on navigating change, Ramsey chose to highlight his personal rebrand in a press release because he's honestly a nerd. But rebrands, whether personal or corporate, are rarely clean slates. "You never completely shake off the old identity. I know people are going to call me Sieminski for a long time. It'll honestly be a hassle. But there's a lot of power in choosing a name, an identity, and connecting yourself to those who have gone before you. I can't choose my family, but I can choose what parts of my family I want to emphasize in my own story and the legacy I pass down."
Nathan can be found on LinkedIn under his new name, Nathan Ramsey, which is something he's still getting used to seeing.
About Nathan Ramsey
Nathan Ramsey is the founder of Chimney Rock Advisors, a strategic communications firm specializing in eCommerce, Retail Media, and Logistics for B2B agencies and SaaS providers. Nathan has announced dozens of fundraises, including a $775M investment, and has secured and or ghost-written hundreds of articles in top national publications such as Bloomberg, Forbes, Fast Company, Tech Crunch, and more.
Contact
Chimney Rock LLCContact
Nathan Ramsey
434-202-3076
Nathan Ramsey
434-202-3076
Categories