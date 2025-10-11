1X Technologies, LLC Reaffirms Exclusive Rights to Its Federally Registered "1X" Trademark Family
Sheridan, WY, October 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 1X Technologies, LLC, a pioneering force in high-performance electrical and electronic manufacturing & distribution since its founding in 2015, today reaffirmed its sole and exclusive ownership of its federally registered trademarks, including "1XTECH" (U.S. Reg. No. 7,771,161) and "1X Technologies" (U.S. Reg. No. 7,771,162).
For over a decade, 1X Technologies, LLC has been the dominant and continuous user of the "1X" brand as a source identifier within the electrical supply chain for advanced industries. The company has established a well-known "family of marks" and significant niche fame, creating a powerful and singular association between the "1X" brand and its reputation for quality and innovation.
Recent market events and significant, documented confusion among global investors and commercial partners regarding the source and ownership of the "1X" brand have necessitated this public affirmation. The substantial goodwill associated with the 1X Technologies, LLC brand is the result of more than ten years of continuous commercial use and is protected by the full force of federal trademark law.
1X Technologies, LLC has a duty to the market, its customers, and its partners to prevent confusion and protect the integrity and unique identity of the brand it has painstakingly built. The company is taking all necessary and appropriate legal steps to vigorously defend its intellectual property rights.
About 1X Technologies, LLC
Founded in 2015, 1X Technologies, LLC is an established leader in the design and manufacturing of high-performance wire, cable, and foundational electrical components. The company's products are integral to the core functionality of the world's most advanced sectors, including robotics, renewable energy, and industrial automation, all delivered under the company's long-standing brand promise: "1X: Quality, Quickly!"
Contact
1X Technologies, LLCContact
Brandon Jonseck
1-888-651-9990
https://1xtechnologies.com/
https://www.facebook.com/1xtechnologies/
https://x.com/1X_Technologies
https://www.linkedin.com/company/1xtech/
