Accofrisk Has Trained Its AI to Help Manage the Physical and Mental Health of Children
The Akcofrisk team has taken an important step in developing their Artificial Intelligence for the health and well-being of children and parents.
San Francisco, CA, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Accofrisk is excited to announce a significant enhancement to its AI-powered watch application with the launch of a new extension designed to monitor both the physical and mental health of children aged 5 to 17. This innovative AI-based feature represents a major advancement in personalized health technology, specifically tailored for younger users.
The updated app now offers an extensive range of tools to support children’s health, with a particular focus on mental well-being. Artificial intelligence interprets a child's physical health data to evaluate psychological states, enabling early identification of academic pressure, emotional well-being, interpersonal relationships, and behavioral habits.
The app includes Interactive Mini-Tools that allow children to access stress-relief games, rescue messaging, real-time location tracking, psychological support resources, and an AI chatbot designed to encourage positive mental health.
Physical Health Tracking continuously monitors vital parameters such as body temperature, exercise levels, blood oxygen, blood pressure, heart rate, and sleep quality.
With Parental Control, parents have full oversight through a web-based platform and receive immediate alerts via a “Rescue Message” function within the child’s app, ensuring a timely response in emergencies.
Activating the extension is simple: users enter the child’s age (between 5 and 17), and the AI automatically adapts to meet the specific needs of that age group. This personalization ensures children receive age-appropriate care and support.
