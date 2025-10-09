SottoPelle® Recognizes Melissa Mascia, APRN, CRNA, MSN, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Scarsdale, NY, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As the founder of Beyond Beautiful, Melissa Ann Mascia, APRN, CRNA, MSN, earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from The College of New Rochelle in 1992. Melissa worked in the Intensive Care Unit for several years before continuing her education at Columbia University in NYC. In 1998, she was awarded a Master of Science in Nursing Degree and Certification in Anesthesia. Melissa has worked as a nurse anesthetist in several local hospitals, including Greenwich Hospital, Norwalk Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Putnam Hospital, and Westchester Medical Center.
Melissa Ann Mascia, APRN, CRNA, MSN, is a certified SottoPelle® Provider and is looking forward to promoting wellness to patients in her community.
Throughout her 27-year career, she has maintained a pristine record while caring for more than 40,000 patients. Melissa Ann Mascia, APRN, CRNA, MSN, always loved the idea of bringing out the natural beauty in people which is what lead her to aesthetics.
Melissa Ann Mascia, APRN, CRNA, MSN, opened Beyond Beautiful in 2019 and resides in Greenwich, Connecticut with her husband and 3 children.
Melissa Ann Mascia, APRN, CRNA, MSN, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since October 2023.
To view additional information Melissa Ann Mascia, APRN, CRNA, MSN, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/melissa-mascia-aprn-crna-msn/.
Provider Information:
Melissa Mascia, APRN, CRNA, MSN
Beyond Beautiful by Melissa
1513 Weaver Street Scarsdale, NY 10583
(914) 479-1680
melissa@beyondbeautifulbymelissa.com
https://www.beyondbeautifulbymelissa.com/
https://www.instagram.com/beyondbeautifulbymelissa/
https://www.facebook.com/beyondbeautifulgreenwich
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
