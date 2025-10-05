Stark Aerospace Inc., Awarded Option Year for Major U.S. Government Contract for MK 41 Vertical Launching System (VLS) Canister Production
Columbus, MS, October 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stark Aerospace Inc., a leading Defense and Aerospace provider, is pleased to announce that Naval Sea Systems Command of the U.S. Navy, has executed Option Year 1 in its Prime contract for MK 41 VLS MK 25 canister production. The Option, valued at $99,068,240, is for canister production in support of FY24-28 MK 41 Vertical Launch System. This Option execution reflects Stark’s continued commitment to delivering exceptional missile canister products and services to its customers.
Under the Prime contract, awarded on 21 October 2024, Stark Aerospace Inc. will produce and deliver the MK 41 canisters to the U.S. Navy. The Prime contract includes a Base year and three Option Years. With this award the Base and first Option Year have been executed. This project is expected to enhance national security, improve infrastructure, and support advanced research, further solidifying Stark Aerospace Inc.’s reputation as a trusted partner in the Defense and Aerospace industry.
“This award represents a strong vote of confidence from the U.S. Navy in our Stark family, our processes, and our work,” said David Alabed, CEO and President of Stark Aerospace, Inc. “We know that option executions are not automatic and we are honored to be given the opportunity to continue supporting the Navy’s mission readiness. We remain committed to delivering the highest Quality products on time to our Warfighters and take pride in what we do. We know it protects and saves lives.”
The Option Year award further strengthens Stark’s role as a key industrial partner in the defense supply chain, adding and sustaining jobs in Central Mississippi and expanding the company’s economic impact across the Golden Triangle region.
Mr. Alabed added, “This milestone not only secures additional growth for our workforce and community but also grows Stark’s relationship with the US Navy and demonstrates our steadfast commitment to America’s national defense.”
About Stark Aerospace Inc.: Stark is a high-quality Defense and Aerospace systems manufacturer of Missile Systems and Loitering Munitions. Founded in 2006, Stark has consistently demonstrated excellence in the industry and is dedicated to providing, “Excellence in All We Do.” For more information, please visit www.starkaerospace.com or contact the media contact listed below.
Media Contact: David Alabed President and CEO
dalabed@starkaerospace.com
(662) 798-4075 ext. 7223
