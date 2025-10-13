Bluerock Capital Solutions Expands Financing Programs to Help Small Businesses Access Capital
Bluerock Capital Solutions, based in Atlanta, has expanded its financing programs to help small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. The company now offers fast and flexible solutions including working capital loans, SBA lending, equipment financing, and commercial real estate funding. With a focus on speed, transparency, and tailored support, Bluerock helps businesses strengthen cash flow, invest in growth, and adapt to changing market conditions.
Atlanta, GA, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bluerock Capital Solutions, a leading provider of flexible business lending and working capital programs, today announced the expansion of its financing solutions to support small and mid-sized businesses nationwide.
As traditional banks continue tightening lending requirements, many business owners are struggling to access the funding needed to maintain cash flow and pursue growth. Bluerock Capital Solutions is addressing this challenge by offering a full suite of alternative financing options, including working capital loans, equipment financing, SBA-backed lending, commercial real estate loans, and customized credit facilities.
“Our mission is to help business owners unlock capital when they need it most,” said Chris Mercer, Vice President of Bluerock Capital Solutions. “Every business is unique, and our financing programs are designed to be fast, flexible, and practical for real-world challenges.”
Bluerock Capital Solutions has built its reputation on transparency, speed, and strong client relationships. By combining financial expertise with innovative lending tools, the company empowers businesses in industries such as transportation, manufacturing, logistics, construction, and professional services to secure the capital they need to grow and thrive.
About Bluerock Capital Solutions
Bluerock Capital Solutions is a trusted nationwide partner for small and mid-sized businesses seeking flexible lending options. The company specializes in working capital loans, SBA lending, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, and asset-backed credit facilities. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Bluerock Capital Solutions is committed to speed, transparency, and long-term client success.
Media Contact
Chris Mercer
Vice President
Bluerock Capital Solutions
Cmercer@bluerockcapitalsolutions.com
www.bluerockcapitalsolutions.com
