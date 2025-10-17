Personal Library for High Satisfaction Low-Calorie Recipes
Innovative platform delivers customized low-calorie recipes and uses AI to help people achieve their weight goals while enjoying delicious, satisfying meals.
Oakland, CA, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Eating Love, now provides the ability to easily organize, categorize, and plan meals around high-satiety, low-calorie recipes. Combined with intuitive AI assistance, achieving sustainable weight loss is now within reach https://eatinglove.com/landing/weight-loss-recipes
Creative Meal Planning: Build meal plans that balance flavor with calorie density, ensuring meals are satisfying without sabotaging progress.
Smart Tagging: Filter and group recipes by cuisine, satiety level, ingredients, or personal dietary goals.
Organize Favorites: Keep recipes at your fingertips for easy weeknight dinners or meal prep.
American Journal of Physiology has concluded "weight loss is determined ... by the number of calories ingested." https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/ajpendo.00156.2017
“Many calorie deficit diets fail because they lack variety and organization,” said an Eating Love spokesperson. “With your personal Recipe Library, members gain control over their weight-loss journey by combining flavorful recipes with easy-to-manage meal planning tools. It’s like having a personal nutrition assistant right in your kitchen.”
Eating Love specializes in personalizing delicious low-calorie recipes that fill you up without leaving you hungry. Members can explore millions of recipes, guided by AI-powered search and substitution tools, and enhanced with the intuitive organization system. All Eating Love features are included in the affordable $5/month membership.
For more information, visit: https://eatinglove.com/landing/weight-loss-recipes
About Eating Love:
Eating Love was launched by Chef Auset Shridevi with a goal to help people find health and nutrition through good diet choices. Chef Auset has over 20 years of experience in the food services industry including experience in Michelin star kitchens, working as an executive chef, pastry chef, personal chef, dietician, and health coach. Eating Love offers a simple-to-use, yet feature-rich platform for creating a library of high satiety, low-calorie meals that align perfectly with personal preferences, and support weight loss efforts.
Auset Shridevi
917-453-3920
https://eatinglove.com
