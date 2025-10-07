The Nurses Pub Offers Free Health Fair: Access Health Screenings, Advice, and More
The Nurses Pub is excited to invite the community to a Free Health Fair designed to promote wellness and provide valuable health resources. The event, which will take place on October 18, 2025, at Altadena Library, offers free health screenings, wellness tips, and access to healthcare professionals. Whether you're looking for advice on nutrition, fitness, or general health concerns, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with experts in a welcoming and supportive environment.
Los Angeles, CA, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In the wake of the recent, devastating wildfires in the Altadena area, The Nurses Pub together with The Pink Journey Foundation and the Altadena Library—is honored to host “Nurses Unified for Altadena: Healing Altadena Together.” This Community Health Fair will take place Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Altadena Main Library, 600 East Mariposa Street, Altadena, CA 91001.This free community event brings essential health services and preventive care directly to residents and surrounding cities regardless of insurance status. “Our mission is to make a tangible difference in the lives of community members who may be in need of healthcare referrals. We are committed to serving all residents, regardless of their insurance status,” said Mona Clayton, Founder & CEO of The Nurses Pub.
All are welcome to attend.
Representatives from multiple offices are expected to attend, including:
Staff and leadership from the Office of Assembly Member John Harabedian (District 41)
Representatives and senior staff from Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office
Pending attendance by officials and staff from Congresswoman Judy Chu’s office (US House, 28th District, CA)
“Together, these organizations are ‘Unified for Altadena’—because healing is stronger when done together,” Clayton added.
Event Highlights:
Free Mammography Screenings
Provided via The Pink Journey Foundation’s "Rolling with Hope" mobile unit for women aged 40+ who are asymptomatic and haven’t had a mammogram in the past year. Pre-registration is required; register by October 10 at https://thenursespub.org/health-fair-2025.
First 40 Mammogram Registrants As a thank-you for prioritizing your well-being, you’ll receive a local business gift and a wellness-themed swag bag.
Live Performance by Vaughn Fahie Jazz Ensemble. V Fahie
Over 30 Local Exhibitors offering health services, support, and resources.
Complimentary Lunch provided to all attendees.
Raffles & Giveaways with wellness-oriented prizes.
Free Shuttle Service (Sponsored by Metro)—reserve your ride via Metro [link]. https://www.metro.net/micro/#how-to-ride Use Code HEALTH2025 to reserve your free transportation.
About the Organizations:
The Nurses Pub: A nonprofit that brings nursing professionals together through healthcare access outreach and education initiatives.
The Pink Journey Foundation: Operates the “Rolling with Hope” mobile mammography unit, offering no-cost breast cancer screenings to underserved Southern California communities.
Altadena Library: A pillar of the community, hosting the event and supporting equitable access to health and informational resources.
All are welcome to attend.
Representatives from multiple offices are expected to attend, including:
Staff and leadership from the Office of Assembly Member John Harabedian (District 41)
Representatives and senior staff from Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office
Pending attendance by officials and staff from Congresswoman Judy Chu’s office (US House, 28th District, CA)
“Together, these organizations are ‘Unified for Altadena’—because healing is stronger when done together,” Clayton added.
Event Highlights:
Free Mammography Screenings
Provided via The Pink Journey Foundation’s "Rolling with Hope" mobile unit for women aged 40+ who are asymptomatic and haven’t had a mammogram in the past year. Pre-registration is required; register by October 10 at https://thenursespub.org/health-fair-2025.
First 40 Mammogram Registrants As a thank-you for prioritizing your well-being, you’ll receive a local business gift and a wellness-themed swag bag.
Live Performance by Vaughn Fahie Jazz Ensemble. V Fahie
Over 30 Local Exhibitors offering health services, support, and resources.
Complimentary Lunch provided to all attendees.
Raffles & Giveaways with wellness-oriented prizes.
Free Shuttle Service (Sponsored by Metro)—reserve your ride via Metro [link]. https://www.metro.net/micro/#how-to-ride Use Code HEALTH2025 to reserve your free transportation.
About the Organizations:
The Nurses Pub: A nonprofit that brings nursing professionals together through healthcare access outreach and education initiatives.
The Pink Journey Foundation: Operates the “Rolling with Hope” mobile mammography unit, offering no-cost breast cancer screenings to underserved Southern California communities.
Altadena Library: A pillar of the community, hosting the event and supporting equitable access to health and informational resources.
Contact
The Nurses PubContact
Brittany Orozco
562-537-1646
www.thenursespub.org
Mona Clayton
562-537-1646
Brittany Orozco
562-537-1646
www.thenursespub.org
Mona Clayton
562-537-1646
Categories