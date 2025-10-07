The Nurses Pub Offers Free Health Fair: Access Health Screenings, Advice, and More

The Nurses Pub is excited to invite the community to a Free Health Fair designed to promote wellness and provide valuable health resources. The event, which will take place on October 18, 2025, at Altadena Library, offers free health screenings, wellness tips, and access to healthcare professionals. Whether you're looking for advice on nutrition, fitness, or general health concerns, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with experts in a welcoming and supportive environment.