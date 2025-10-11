Letsia Launches Central Data Analytics Unit to Power Smart Decision-Making Across Subsidiaries
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a strategic step toward full digital integration, Letsia Holding has launched a centralized Data Analytics Unit aimed at transforming how decisions are made across its growing ecosystem of companies.
Chairman Mohamed Rabie Moawad stated that the new unit will provide real-time data analysis, performance tracking, and predictive insights for all Letsia subsidiaries, including those in fintech, education, youth development, and AI.
The unit, powered by Letsia AI, will aggregate data from various platforms and departments to deliver actionable intelligence that supports investment decisions, product development, and operational optimization.
“This is not just about data collection — it’s about transforming data into foresight,” said Moawad. “Our new analytics unit will serve as the brain behind Letsia’s expansion, ensuring every move is backed by insight.”
The initiative is part of the group’s wider “Vision 2030” plan, aiming to create an intelligent infrastructure that connects all branches under one data-driven operational model.
