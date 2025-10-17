Durga Engineering Corporation's New Gear Hob Cutter Redefines Gear Cutting Standards

For gear manufacture, Durga Engineering Corporation introduced new gear hob cutter that offers increased speed, durability, and precision. It offers 20% reduced tool wear and up to 30% more productivity for a variety of materials and machining situations. With its modular design and adherence to international standards, it offers a high-volume production solution at a reasonable price.