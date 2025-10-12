The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on FATCA & CRS: Tackling 2025 Reporting Hurdles with Confidence
The Knowledge Group, a leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: FATCA & CRS: Tackling 2025 Reporting Hurdles with Confidence. This event is scheduled for October 22, 2025, 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM ET.
As the global regulatory landscape becomes increasingly complex, financial institutions and multinational organizations are under heightened pressure to meet their FATCA (Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act) and CRS (Common Reporting Standard) obligations. The year 2025 introduces new enforcement priorities, stricter data quality expectations, and intensified cross-border compliance challenges. With recent updates including enhanced penalties for non-compliance under FATCA, the stakes have never been higher for organizations to ensure precise and timely reporting.
In this live webinar Michael Steffany, Esq., Partner, at Withers Bergman, LLP and Martin D Killer, Partner, Financial Services Tax (Head of Operational Taxes / Global Tax Information Reporting), at Grant Thornton UK Advisory & Tax LLP will explore the latest developments and share actionable strategies for navigating the evolving FATCA and CRS landscape. Key discussions will include adapting to new regulatory demands, addressing jurisdictional conflicts, leveraging technology for compliance automation, and avoiding common reporting pitfalls. Attendees will gain the insights needed to mitigate risk, enhance reporting outcomes, and approach 2025 with confidence.
Key Topics:
· 2025 FATCA & CRS Regulatory Outlook: Upcoming changes and implications for global compliance.
· Data Quality and Validation Standards: Meeting elevated expectations to ensure accuracy and completeness.
· Jurisdictional Conflicts & Global Coordination: Strategies to harmonize compliance efforts across borders.
· Penalties and Enforcement Trends: Latest updates on FATCA penalties and how to avoid costly mistakes.
· Common Pitfalls and Best Practices: Lessons learned from enforcement actions to strengthen reporting practices.
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Michael Steffany, Esq.
Partner
Withers Bergman, LLP
Martin D Killer
Partner, Financial Services Tax (Head of Operational Taxes / Global Tax Information Reporting)
Grant Thornton UK Advisory & Tax LLP
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
