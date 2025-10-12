Michael Steffany, Esq., Partner, Withers Bergman, LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s FATCA & CRS: Tackling 2025 Reporting Hurdles with Confidence
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, has announced today that Michael Steffany, Esq., Partner, Withers Bergman, LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “FATCA & CRS: Tackling 2025 Reporting Hurdles with Confidence.”
Jersey City, NJ, October 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This event is scheduled for October 22, 2025, 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM ET
About Michael Steffany, Esq.
Michael's practice focuses on domestic and international tax planning, compliance, and controversy resolution for individuals and closely held businesses. Michael routinely assists clients in tax and penalty resolution before the Internal Revenue Service and various state departments of revenue during audit, voluntary compliance, and other civil investigation. His experience includes examinations, collection matters, Appeals hearings (including collection due process hearings), and advising clients on international and domestic filing requirements, advising clients on compliance options, and US inbound and outbound tax planning.
Michael has been recognized as a rising star in the tax field by super lawyers the past two years. He has also been featured as a speaker on a number of different panels regarding international tax and tax controversy matters. Michael has published several tax-related articles and has been quoted by a number of different publications including USA Today.
About Withers Bergman, LLP
Withers is the largest international law firm focused on the individual needs of successful people, their families, their businesses and their charitable endeavors. We work closely with high-net-worth individuals including industry leaders, senior executives, trustees and fiduciaries, as well as multinationals and families around the world, governments, financial institutions, public companies, international brands and charitable organizations. We work closely with successful families and their family offices, including the individual family members and the executives, managers, trustees and fiduciaries who serve them, providing a full range of sophisticated legal services. We champion our clients’ interests locally and globally from our 17 offices in the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific. We combine local knowledge and international skill to address the global dimensions of our clients’ requests.
Event Summary
As the global regulatory landscape becomes increasingly complex, financial institutions and multinational organizations are under heightened pressure to meet their FATCA (Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act) and CRS (Common Reporting Standard) obligations. The year 2025 introduces new enforcement priorities, stricter data quality expectations, and intensified cross-border compliance challenges. With recent updates including enhanced penalties for non-compliance under FATCA, the stakes have never been higher for organizations to ensure precise and timely reporting.
In this live webinar Michael Steffany, Esq., Partner, at Withers Bergman, LLP and Martin D Killer, Partner, Financial Services Tax (Head of Operational Taxes / Global Tax Information Reporting), at Grant Thornton UK Advisory & Tax LLP will explore the latest developments and share actionable strategies for navigating the evolving FATCA and CRS landscape. Key discussions will include adapting to new regulatory demands, addressing jurisdictional conflicts, leveraging technology for compliance automation, and avoiding common reporting pitfalls. Attendees will gain the insights needed to mitigate risk, enhance reporting outcomes, and approach 2025 with confidence.
Key Topics:
2025 FATCA & CRS Regulatory Outlook: Upcoming changes and implications for global compliance.
Data Quality and Validation Standards: Meeting elevated expectations to ensure accuracy and completeness.
Jurisdictional Conflicts & Global Coordination: Strategies to harmonize compliance efforts across borders.
Penalties and Enforcement Trends: Latest updates on FATCA penalties and how to avoid costly mistakes.
Common Pitfalls and Best Practices: Lessons learned from enforcement actions to strengthen reporting practices.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Categories