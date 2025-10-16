New Book Demystifies the Complexities of New Car Warranties
Automotive insurance and warranty expert David L. Sulfridge releases "Understanding Your New Car Warranty" — a practical guide for consumers, dealers, and industry professionals.
Chicago, IL, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Consumers often leave dealerships with little understanding of the warranties included with their new vehicles. To bridge this knowledge gap, automotive industry veteran David L. Sulfridge has authored Understanding Your New Car Warranty: A Complete Explanation of New Vehicle Warranties and Required Maintenance (© 2025).
This groundbreaking book provides a clear, comparative look at original equipment manufacturer (OEM) warranties across major automotive brands. From basic “bumper-to-bumper” coverage to powertrain, emissions, corrosion, roadside assistance, tire, and extended warranty options, Sulfridge offers consumers and professionals alike an accessible roadmap through a complex and often misunderstood area of vehicle ownership.
“Warranties are among the most valuable yet overlooked aspects of buying a new car,” said Sulfridge. “I wrote this book to help consumers, sales professionals, and even industry insiders navigate warranty coverage with confidence.”
Highlights of Understanding Your New Car Warranty include:
A plain-language explanation of every type of OEM warranty.
Side-by-side warranty comparisons for all major automakers.
Guidance on required maintenance and how to avoid voiding a warranty.
Clarification of common misconceptions (e.g., the myth that all warranties are transferable).
Insights into federal and California emissions regulations, zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) requirements, and related warranty coverage.
The book also includes a glossary of terms, OEM reference links, and a call to action for dealers and manufacturers to communicate warranty terms more effectively.
Endorsements: “Decades of insider knowledge, now in one essential book.”
— Tom McCollum, President/CEO, Forbes Todd Automotive Group
"What every car buyer needs to know about their new car warranty and the realities of what is and isn't covered."
— Mike Frosch, President, Personal Safeguards Group, LLC
“Sulfridge is the industry thought leader on warranty value. His analysis brings clarity to an industry in need of transparency.”
— Rob Mancuso, President, Mancuso Automotive
Understanding Your New Car Warranty is now available on Amazon and Kindle.
About the Author
David L. Sulfridge has decades of experience in the automotive and insurance industries, specializing in extended warranties and service contracts. His professional insights are complemented by years of research into manufacturer warranty programs and consumer education.
