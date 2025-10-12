Timber Creek Speedway Launches Exclusive Club for Diecast Racing Enthusiasts
Timber Creek Speedway is now offering an exclusive subscription club for diecast car enthusiasts. Members can mail in their cars to compete in timed races, access race results, tuning tips, and leaderboard rankings, and enjoy member-only events and prizes. The club connects collectors and hobbyists, making diecast racing accessible, exciting, and community-driven.
Ballston Lake, NY, October 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Join, Subscribe, and Submit Your Cars to Compete on the Track
Timber Creek Speedway, the ultimate destination for 1/64-scale diecast racing fans, is inviting collectors and hobbyists to become part of its fast-growing racing club. Members can now subscribe and mail in their diecast cars to compete in officially timed races — no travel required.
Timber Creek Speedway provides a unique way for fans to experience the thrill of competition from home. Once cars are received, they’re inspected, raced on professional-grade tracks, and featured in exclusive race videos. Subscribers gain access to race results, tuning tips, driver leaderboards, and behind-the-scenes updates from the Timber Creek community.
“Our goal is to make diecast racing more accessible and more connected than ever,” said Brent Dewhurst, founder of Timber Creek Speedway. “You don’t need to be there in person to feel the excitement. Every car has a story — and every race brings our community closer together.”
Club members enjoy exclusive perks including:
Guaranteed race entries each season
Access to private member-only events and challenges
Recognition in race highlight videos
Chances to win trophies, prizes, and performance rankings
Whether you’re a collector, a tuner, or simply a fan of small-scale motorsport, Timber Creek Speedway is where competition meets community.
To subscribe or submit your car for racing, visit: https://www.timbercreekspeedway.com
About Timber Creek Speedway
Timber Creek Speedway is a dedicated 1/64-scale diecast racing venue where enthusiasts from around the world can submit their cars to compete in timed races. The club celebrates creativity, competition, and community — giving every racer a chance to see their car on the track and their name on the leaderboard.
Contact
Timber Creek SpeedwayContact
Brent Dewhurst
845-309-7322
www.timbercreekspeedway.com
