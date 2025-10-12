Timber Creek Speedway Launches Exclusive Club for Diecast Racing Enthusiasts

Timber Creek Speedway is now offering an exclusive subscription club for diecast car enthusiasts. Members can mail in their cars to compete in timed races, access race results, tuning tips, and leaderboard rankings, and enjoy member-only events and prizes. The club connects collectors and hobbyists, making diecast racing accessible, exciting, and community-driven.