Celebrating 20 Years of Impact: AMT LLC Marks Two Decades of Excellence
AMT LLC is proud to celebrate 20 years of serving Washington, D.C.
Washington, DC, October 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AMT LLC (AMT) proudly commemorates its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of service in the District. Founded in 2005 by the principals of A. Morton Thomas and Associates, Inc. (AMT Inc.), AMT was established with a mission to meet the evolving needs of DC clients through purpose-driven solutions.
As a 100% employee-owned, multidisciplinary firm, AMT has become a trusted leader in the region, delivering innovative solutions in civil engineering, surveying/SUE, landscape architecture, utility coordination and design, roadway design, traffic engineering, water resources, and GIS. With over 50 professionals and access to AMT Inc.’s 500 personnel, AMT has cultivated expertise to successfully deliver projects across the District.
“Our 20th anniversary represents more than a milestone, it signifies the progress and purpose that continue to drive our mission, vision, and values forward. It’s a celebration of our people, clients, partnerships, and commitment to building a better District,” said Carlos Ostria, PE, AMT LLC CEO. “We are proud of our legacy and energized by the future, as we continue to advance client goals and shape tomorrow’s infrastructure and communities.”
Over the past 20 years, AMT has supported a wide spectrum of public and private sector initiatives, including K-12 schools, recreation centers, affordable housing, higher education, hospitality, and residential projects. The firm contributed to The Wharf, a transformative 3.5 million-square-foot mixed-use destination, and the redevelopment of the St. Elizabeths Campus. AMT’s experience spans interagency coordination with key District and Federal stakeholders such as DOB, DDOT, DOEE, DC Water, DCSO, WMATA, and other Federal agencies. These relationships ensure streamlined permitting and accelerated timelines for projects on private, District, and military installations.
As a subsidiary of AMT Inc., we are honored to contribute to AMT’s recognition as an Engineering News-Record “Top 500 Design Firm” (#258), designation as one of the Best Places to Work by the Washington Post, and many project awards. These distinctions reflect our commitment to excellence, client satisfaction, and a workplace culture that fosters innovation and collaboration.
Building on this foundation, AMT remains committed to delivering results that exceed client expectations and align with public goals for sustainability and resilience. Looking ahead, the firm is strategically positioned to expand its influence and reinforce its role as a trusted partner in shaping the District’s evolving built environment.
About AMT LLC
AMT LLC is a multidisciplinary, employee-owned firm located in Washington, DC, specializing in engineering, surveying, and land development services. Since 2005, AMT has supported a diverse portfolio of public and private projects, offering local insight and technical capability across the region.
