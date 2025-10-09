Courage Meets Conservation in the Last Horns of Africa on Documentary Showcase
Los Angeles, CA, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Documentary Showcase, the weekly series providing a platform for Independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents the gripping documentary The Last Horns of Africa on October 17, 2025.
Documentary Showcase airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
Executive produced by John Banovich and directed by Garth de Bruno Austin, The Last Horns of Africa takes viewers to the heart of South Africa’s rhino poaching crisis.
The film follows two leaders whose work offers hope against the threat of rhino extinction. South African wildlife activist Petronel Nieuwoudt operates the world’s largest rhino orphanage, Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary. Her team rescues and rehabilitates calves orphaned by poaching, preparing them for release into protected reserves. Don English, a senior ranger in Kruger National Park, directs anti-poaching patrols in one of the world’s most heavily targeted habitats.
Interwoven with their stories, the film presents exclusive footage of South Africa’s largest undercover investigations into illegal wildlife trafficking. The operation exposes criminal syndicates and international smuggling routes that drive the demand for rhino horn.
The Last Horns of Africa has been honored with the Impact Award at EarthX Film Festival and a Special Jury Prize at the Jackson Wild Media Awards.
About John Banovich
John Banovich is an internationally acclaimed artist known for his large-scale portrayals of wildlife. His paintings have been exhibited in galleries and museums worldwide and are included in major private and public collections. John is the founder of the Banovich Wildscapes Foundation, a nonprofit supporting habitat protection and community-based conservation projects across Africa and beyond. The Last Horns of Africa is his debut as an executive producer.
In an interview with Scientology Network for DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, John said:
“Our job as conservationists, as artists, as photographers, as filmmakers, is to help reveal, educate and inform people of how they can make a difference.”
About Garth de Bruno Austin
Garth de Bruno Austin is an award-winning director, cinematographer and co-founder of Cross Border Productions. His credits include the documentary series Guardians, Defenders of the Wild and Outback Truckers. Raised near Kruger National Park, Garth has dedicated his career to telling stories that connect people with the natural world and the communities protecting it.
About Documentary Showcase
Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for Independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.
Documentary Showcase debuts films weekly from award-winning Independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.
For more information, visit scientology.tv/docs.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
Documentary Showcase airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
Executive produced by John Banovich and directed by Garth de Bruno Austin, The Last Horns of Africa takes viewers to the heart of South Africa’s rhino poaching crisis.
The film follows two leaders whose work offers hope against the threat of rhino extinction. South African wildlife activist Petronel Nieuwoudt operates the world’s largest rhino orphanage, Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary. Her team rescues and rehabilitates calves orphaned by poaching, preparing them for release into protected reserves. Don English, a senior ranger in Kruger National Park, directs anti-poaching patrols in one of the world’s most heavily targeted habitats.
Interwoven with their stories, the film presents exclusive footage of South Africa’s largest undercover investigations into illegal wildlife trafficking. The operation exposes criminal syndicates and international smuggling routes that drive the demand for rhino horn.
The Last Horns of Africa has been honored with the Impact Award at EarthX Film Festival and a Special Jury Prize at the Jackson Wild Media Awards.
About John Banovich
John Banovich is an internationally acclaimed artist known for his large-scale portrayals of wildlife. His paintings have been exhibited in galleries and museums worldwide and are included in major private and public collections. John is the founder of the Banovich Wildscapes Foundation, a nonprofit supporting habitat protection and community-based conservation projects across Africa and beyond. The Last Horns of Africa is his debut as an executive producer.
In an interview with Scientology Network for DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, John said:
“Our job as conservationists, as artists, as photographers, as filmmakers, is to help reveal, educate and inform people of how they can make a difference.”
About Garth de Bruno Austin
Garth de Bruno Austin is an award-winning director, cinematographer and co-founder of Cross Border Productions. His credits include the documentary series Guardians, Defenders of the Wild and Outback Truckers. Raised near Kruger National Park, Garth has dedicated his career to telling stories that connect people with the natural world and the communities protecting it.
About Documentary Showcase
Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for Independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.
Documentary Showcase debuts films weekly from award-winning Independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.
For more information, visit scientology.tv/docs.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
Contact
Scientology NetworkContact
Erin Banks
323-210-1700
www.scientology.tv
Erin Banks
323-210-1700
www.scientology.tv
Categories