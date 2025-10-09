AAEON Expands Embedded In-Vehicle AI System Portfolio with the BOXER-8655AI
Supporting eight GMSL2 cameras, E-Mark certified, and powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, the BOXER-8655AI targets the in-vehicle and smart mobility markets.
Taipei, Taiwan, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Industry-leading designer and manufacturer of edge AI solutions AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) today introduced a new addition to its fanless embedded AI systems based on the NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ platform, the BOXER-8655AI. Available with either an 8GB or 16GB NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX module with Super Mode, the BOXER-8655AI offers up to 157 TOPS of AI performance.
AAEON has firmly positioned the BOXER-8655AI for the in-vehicle and smart mobility market, as evidenced by its E-Mark certification, rugged design, and 9-Axis sensor/GNSS support. Crucially, the system shares the same support for up to eight GMSL2 cameras as the COMPUTEX Best Choice Award-winning BOXER-8645AI, designed to offer low-latency video transmission over distances of up to 15 meters for more accurate real-time inferencing.
The system’s I/O includes a DB-9 port for CANBus alongside a DB-15 port offering both RS-232(Rx/Tx)/422/485 and a programmable 8-bit DIO. For peripheral device installation such as radar, LiDAR, and other high-speed sensors, the system hosts five GbE RJ-45 and four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. These are bolstered by the BOXER-8655AI’s 9-axis sensor and GNSS support, which can be leveraged for a range of fleet management and driver behavior analysis applications.
For storage, the BOXER-8655AI is equipped with both a 2.5” SATA drive bay and an M.2 2280 M-Key for NVMe. Meanwhile, the system offers Wi-Fi/BT and 5G/LTE modules via M.2 2230 E-Key and M.2 3042/3052 B-Key slots, respectively.
Measuring 246mm x 164.2mm x 88.8mm (3.6 liters), the BOXER-8655AI is considerably smaller than AAEON’s previous in-vehicle embedded systems. However, it maintains a wide 9V to 36V power input range with an ignition delay on/off function, MIL-STD-810G standard tolerance for both shock and vibration, E-Mark certification, and an extended -15°C to 70°C operating temperature range.
For model development and deployment, the BOXER-8655AI supports NVIDIA JetPack™ 6.0 and later, with a number of preinstalled SDK components included in the system’s BSP.
The BOXER-8655AI is now in mass production and available via the AAEON eShop. For detailed specifications, please visit the system’s dedicated product page on the AAEON website or contact an AAEON representative.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
