AMPP Names 2026–2028 Board Leadership and Vice Chair
Houston, TX, October 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the leading global nonprofit representing corrosion and coatings professionals and industry, has announced the ratification of its newly elected Board of Directors slate for 2026–2028 and the 2026 Vice Chair candidate, as appointed by the AMPP Nominating Committee and confirmed by the Board.
The newly elected leaders will begin their terms on January 1, 2026.
Leading the slate is Laura Cardenas, WSP (Canada), who will serve as 2026 Vice Chair, 2027 Chair, and 2028 Immediate Past Chair.
The newly elected 2026–2028 Directors include:
Craig Botha, Reignite (Pty) Ltd – South Africa
Nafiseh Ebrahimi, National Research Council Canada – Canada
Eric Onya, Coop Refinery Regina – Canada
Steven Reinstadtler, Covestro – U.S.
These distinguished leaders bring diverse expertise in materials engineering, asset management, coatings, and corrosion prevention, representing AMPP’s expanding global network of professionals across more than 150 countries.
“Our newest board members bring the global perspective and leadership that strengthen AMPP’s ability to connect industries and drive progress worldwide,” said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas. “Their guidance will help us advance innovation and collaboration that safeguard people, assets, and environments.”
Their appointment reflects AMPP’s continued evolution as a global authority, uniting experts who will help guide strategic priorities, expand collaboration, and elevate the profession worldwide.
“Each of these professionals embodies AMPP’s values of service, excellence, and collaboration,” said Juan Caballero, Chair of the AMPP Board of Directors. “They are leaders in their respective fields and ambassadors for our shared mission, driving progress through knowledge, innovation, and global partnership.”
The AMPP Board of Directors provides strategic oversight and governance for the organization, ensuring alignment with its mission to advance materials protection and performance through standards, education, certification, and advocacy.
For a complete list of the AMPP Board of Directors, visit https://www.ampp.org/about/about-ampp/board-of-directors.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 37,500 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Contact
AMPPContact
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
