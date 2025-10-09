Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Alumitec, LTD. and The January 23rd Company
Chicago, IL, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Alumitec, LTD. by The January 23rd Company.
Alumitec, LTD provides cleaning, maintenance, and restoration services for architectural metals used as part of non-structural exterior walls, primarily on commercial multi-story structures across the United States. The Company specializes in protecting and preserving anodized aluminum, stainless steel, and painted metal finishes.
The January 23rd Company is a private acquisition company based in Chicago, focusing on service-based businesses that utilize unique technology to gain an advantage over their competition. Their 3 Tenets of Ownership Alignment, Sustainable Growth, and commitment to looking beyond just the numbers truly set them apart in today’s acquisition market.
“Bringing a company to market with this much expertise is always exciting, and Alumitec was no exception. From the beginning, Jim and Alfredo were excellent to work with. Throughout the entire process, the commitment to their employees and customers cannot be overstated. This pairing with Rock and The January 23rd Company is certainly going to turn heads for years to come.” – Jonathan Blair, Associate Director, Benchmark International
