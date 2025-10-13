Ireland Sino Institute Announces Global Sourcing & Investment Summit in Changsha

Global trade is diverging: the U.S. is tightening tariffs while China opens its healthcare sector. Hunan’s new Cell and Gene Industry Promotion Regulations create major opportunities for global biotech and medtech firms. Spearheaded by the Ireland Sino Institute, the Global Sourcing & Investment Summit (Nov 16–18, 2025, in Changsha) transforms Hunan's new reforms into concrete opportunities — enabling international firms to secure partnerships, investment incentives, and market access.