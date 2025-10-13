Flexi View Lending Closes $8.25 Million Refinance Loan for Retail Shopping Center in Maysville, KY
Maysville, KY, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Flexi View Lending, a leading private commercial real estate lender known for its speed, flexibility, and creative financing structures, is pleased to announce the successful closing of an $8.25 million refinance loan secured by a retail shopping center in Maysville, Kentucky. The transaction was completed in just 14 days, underscoring the firm’s reputation for execution certainty in time-sensitive and complex deals.
The loan was structured with the following terms:
• Loan Amount: $8,250,000
• Loan Type: Refinance
• Term: 24 months
• Loan-to-Value (LTV): 65%
• Interest Rate: 11.50%
• Amortization: Interest-only
• Prepayment Penalty: None
• Recourse: Non-recourse
• Closing Timeframe: 14 days
Deal Background
The transaction originated under unique circumstances that demanded creativity and urgency. The property sponsor, an experienced commercial real estate investor, was left in a difficult position when their original lender abruptly withdrew from the deal. This unexpected turn created immediate pressure, threatening not only the refinance but also the sponsor’s broader investment strategy.
Faced with limited time and resources, the sponsor turned to trusted advisor Kennedy Heieck, a seasoned commercial mortgage broker, for solutions. Heieck quickly identified Flexi View Lending as the right partner capable of stepping in and executing under tight timelines.
“The withdrawal of our previous lender was an unexpected setback,” said the sponsor. “We suddenly found ourselves back in the market searching for options at the eleventh hour. Thanks to Kennedy Heieck, our reliable broker, who connected us with Flexi View Lending, we were able to see the deal through to the finish line. Their responsiveness and ability to move with speed gave us the certainty we needed.”
Flexibility and Execution
Flexi View Lending tailored the loan to meet the sponsor’s immediate needs and long-term objectives. With no prepayment penalty and a non-recourse structure, the borrower gained maximum flexibility to refinance or sell the property when the timing aligns with market conditions. The interest-only amortization further supports cash flow, allowing the sponsor to focus on repositioning the asset and executing their value-add strategy.
“This deal is a great example of what Flexi View Lending stands for,” said Robert Salazar, Loan Originator at Flexi View Lending. “Our ability to provide non-recourse financing, eliminate prepayment restrictions, and move a multi-million-dollar transaction from introduction to close in just two weeks demonstrates our commitment to client success. We don’t just provide capital—we provide certainty.”
Why Flexi View Lending?
Flexi View Lending has built a reputation as a lender of choice for investors seeking creative financing solutions, especially in situations where traditional lenders may fall short. In this transaction, three core strengths stood out:
Speed of Execution – From initial introduction to closing, the deal was completed in just 14 days, preventing the borrower from missing critical deadlines.
Flexible Structures – By eliminating prepayment penalties and offering non-recourse terms, Flexi View Lending provided the sponsor with freedom to pursue future refinancing or disposition strategies.
Certainty of Closing – With the previous lender’s withdrawal creating doubt, Flexi View Lending delivered confidence and execution when it mattered most.
A Collaborative Effort
Flexi View Lending emphasized the collaborative nature of the transaction, crediting both the broker and the sponsor for ensuring an efficient process.
“Transactions like these are successful when all parties share the same urgency and commitment to solutions,” said Salazar. “Working alongside Kennedy Heieck and the sponsor made it possible to achieve a seamless outcome.”
Looking Ahead
For the sponsor, the refinance provides not just immediate capital but also breathing room to stabilize and enhance the shopping center. With debt service structured around interest-only payments and no punitive prepayment clauses, the borrower is free to execute leasing strategies, upgrade the property, and position it for long-term success.
For Flexi View Lending, the deal underscores its role as a partner to sponsors facing both challenges and opportunities in today’s market.
“In today’s lending environment, speed and certainty are often as valuable as pricing,” said Salazar. “Flexi View Lending will continue to stand by sponsors who need more than just capital—they need a reliable partner who can deliver when timing and execution are critical.”
About Flexi View Lending
Flexi View Lending is a private commercial real estate lender specializing in customized financing solutions for real estate investors and developers across the United States. With a focus on speed, flexibility, and certainty of execution, Flexi View Lending offers bridge loans, refinancing, and structured debt for a wide range of property types. The firm prides itself on being a partner to borrowers when traditional lenders can’t meet the need.
The loan was structured with the following terms:
• Loan Amount: $8,250,000
• Loan Type: Refinance
• Term: 24 months
• Loan-to-Value (LTV): 65%
• Interest Rate: 11.50%
• Amortization: Interest-only
• Prepayment Penalty: None
• Recourse: Non-recourse
• Closing Timeframe: 14 days
Deal Background
The transaction originated under unique circumstances that demanded creativity and urgency. The property sponsor, an experienced commercial real estate investor, was left in a difficult position when their original lender abruptly withdrew from the deal. This unexpected turn created immediate pressure, threatening not only the refinance but also the sponsor’s broader investment strategy.
Faced with limited time and resources, the sponsor turned to trusted advisor Kennedy Heieck, a seasoned commercial mortgage broker, for solutions. Heieck quickly identified Flexi View Lending as the right partner capable of stepping in and executing under tight timelines.
“The withdrawal of our previous lender was an unexpected setback,” said the sponsor. “We suddenly found ourselves back in the market searching for options at the eleventh hour. Thanks to Kennedy Heieck, our reliable broker, who connected us with Flexi View Lending, we were able to see the deal through to the finish line. Their responsiveness and ability to move with speed gave us the certainty we needed.”
Flexibility and Execution
Flexi View Lending tailored the loan to meet the sponsor’s immediate needs and long-term objectives. With no prepayment penalty and a non-recourse structure, the borrower gained maximum flexibility to refinance or sell the property when the timing aligns with market conditions. The interest-only amortization further supports cash flow, allowing the sponsor to focus on repositioning the asset and executing their value-add strategy.
“This deal is a great example of what Flexi View Lending stands for,” said Robert Salazar, Loan Originator at Flexi View Lending. “Our ability to provide non-recourse financing, eliminate prepayment restrictions, and move a multi-million-dollar transaction from introduction to close in just two weeks demonstrates our commitment to client success. We don’t just provide capital—we provide certainty.”
Why Flexi View Lending?
Flexi View Lending has built a reputation as a lender of choice for investors seeking creative financing solutions, especially in situations where traditional lenders may fall short. In this transaction, three core strengths stood out:
Speed of Execution – From initial introduction to closing, the deal was completed in just 14 days, preventing the borrower from missing critical deadlines.
Flexible Structures – By eliminating prepayment penalties and offering non-recourse terms, Flexi View Lending provided the sponsor with freedom to pursue future refinancing or disposition strategies.
Certainty of Closing – With the previous lender’s withdrawal creating doubt, Flexi View Lending delivered confidence and execution when it mattered most.
A Collaborative Effort
Flexi View Lending emphasized the collaborative nature of the transaction, crediting both the broker and the sponsor for ensuring an efficient process.
“Transactions like these are successful when all parties share the same urgency and commitment to solutions,” said Salazar. “Working alongside Kennedy Heieck and the sponsor made it possible to achieve a seamless outcome.”
Looking Ahead
For the sponsor, the refinance provides not just immediate capital but also breathing room to stabilize and enhance the shopping center. With debt service structured around interest-only payments and no punitive prepayment clauses, the borrower is free to execute leasing strategies, upgrade the property, and position it for long-term success.
For Flexi View Lending, the deal underscores its role as a partner to sponsors facing both challenges and opportunities in today’s market.
“In today’s lending environment, speed and certainty are often as valuable as pricing,” said Salazar. “Flexi View Lending will continue to stand by sponsors who need more than just capital—they need a reliable partner who can deliver when timing and execution are critical.”
About Flexi View Lending
Flexi View Lending is a private commercial real estate lender specializing in customized financing solutions for real estate investors and developers across the United States. With a focus on speed, flexibility, and certainty of execution, Flexi View Lending offers bridge loans, refinancing, and structured debt for a wide range of property types. The firm prides itself on being a partner to borrowers when traditional lenders can’t meet the need.
Contact
Flexi View LendingContact
Robert Salazar
209-782-8062
www.flexi-viewlending
Robert Salazar
209-782-8062
www.flexi-viewlending
Categories