Zenius Corporation Whitepaper Advocates a Data Quality Framework to Empower AI and Generative AI Success
Governments and enterprises must elevate data quality maturity to ensure trustworthy, explainable, and impactful AI outcomes.
Leesburg, VA, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zenius Corporation has published an insightful white paper titled “Empowering AI Success Through Data Quality: A Framework to Elevate Data Quality Across Federal, State, Local, and Commercial Sectors.” This thought leadership paper emphasizes that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI (GenAI) systems are only as reliable as the data that fuels them.
According to the MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), 72% of executives cite data quality as the primary obstacle to realizing value from AI investments, while Gartner estimates poor data quality costs organizations an average of $12.9 million annually.
The Zenius white paper introduces a Data Quality Maturity Framework that provides a structured, outcome-driven approach to assess and enhance data quality readiness for AI and GenAI. The framework identifies five key maturity dimensions — Governance and Stewardship, Metadata and Taxonomy Management, Lifecycle Controls, Business Alignment, and Monitoring & Continuous Validation — and defines a five-level maturity model ranging from Ad Hoc to Optimized execution.
Zenius further outlines a Path to Maturity, guiding organizations through practical stages from diagnostic assessment to knowledge base enablement. This roadmap ensures that data governance, validation, and automation practices evolve in alignment with AI goals, fostering reliable and explainable outcomes across sectors.
The white paper also provides sector-specific recommendations:
Federal Agencies should integrate data quality into broader Data & Analytics Governance and embed GenAI-aligned drift detection and metadata practices.
State and Local Governments are encouraged to adopt low-code data stewardship tools and shared taxonomies to enhance citizen-facing GenAI services.
Commercial Enterprises must improve data reliability across training and inference datasets to drive high-value use cases such as customer service automation and fraud detection.
“Our framework positions data quality as the cornerstone of responsible AI adoption,” said Prasanna Amitabh, CEO of Zenius Corporation. “By embedding governance, stewardship, and automation into the data lifecycle, organizations can unlock AI’s full potential while maintaining trust and transparency.” Zenius’ Data Quality Maturity Framework underscores the company’s continued commitment to advancing digital transformation and responsible AI enablement across government and industry sectors.
To read the white paper in full, please visit https://zeniuscorp.com/about-zenius/#thought
About Zenius Corporation
Zenius Corporation (Zenius) is an SBA-certified HUBZone company, a Minority-Owned Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) firm comprised of highly experienced and exceptionally knowledgeable industry experts. Headquartered in Leesburg, VA, Zenius offers management and technology consulting services including IT Infrastructure and Modernization Support, Cloud Transition, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Cybersecurity, and Program Management.
For more information, visit www.zeniuscorp.com.
Media Contact:
Vaishali Sikotra, Director of Growth
vsikotra@zeniuscorp.com | (855)-936-4872 Ext.702
According to the MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), 72% of executives cite data quality as the primary obstacle to realizing value from AI investments, while Gartner estimates poor data quality costs organizations an average of $12.9 million annually.
The Zenius white paper introduces a Data Quality Maturity Framework that provides a structured, outcome-driven approach to assess and enhance data quality readiness for AI and GenAI. The framework identifies five key maturity dimensions — Governance and Stewardship, Metadata and Taxonomy Management, Lifecycle Controls, Business Alignment, and Monitoring & Continuous Validation — and defines a five-level maturity model ranging from Ad Hoc to Optimized execution.
Zenius further outlines a Path to Maturity, guiding organizations through practical stages from diagnostic assessment to knowledge base enablement. This roadmap ensures that data governance, validation, and automation practices evolve in alignment with AI goals, fostering reliable and explainable outcomes across sectors.
The white paper also provides sector-specific recommendations:
Federal Agencies should integrate data quality into broader Data & Analytics Governance and embed GenAI-aligned drift detection and metadata practices.
State and Local Governments are encouraged to adopt low-code data stewardship tools and shared taxonomies to enhance citizen-facing GenAI services.
Commercial Enterprises must improve data reliability across training and inference datasets to drive high-value use cases such as customer service automation and fraud detection.
“Our framework positions data quality as the cornerstone of responsible AI adoption,” said Prasanna Amitabh, CEO of Zenius Corporation. “By embedding governance, stewardship, and automation into the data lifecycle, organizations can unlock AI’s full potential while maintaining trust and transparency.” Zenius’ Data Quality Maturity Framework underscores the company’s continued commitment to advancing digital transformation and responsible AI enablement across government and industry sectors.
To read the white paper in full, please visit https://zeniuscorp.com/about-zenius/#thought
About Zenius Corporation
Zenius Corporation (Zenius) is an SBA-certified HUBZone company, a Minority-Owned Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) firm comprised of highly experienced and exceptionally knowledgeable industry experts. Headquartered in Leesburg, VA, Zenius offers management and technology consulting services including IT Infrastructure and Modernization Support, Cloud Transition, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Cybersecurity, and Program Management.
For more information, visit www.zeniuscorp.com.
Media Contact:
Vaishali Sikotra, Director of Growth
vsikotra@zeniuscorp.com | (855)-936-4872 Ext.702
Contact
Zenius CorporationContact
Prasanna Amitabh, Founder and CEO
(855)-936-4872 Ext.700
https://www.zeniuscorp.com/
Prasanna Amitabh, Founder and CEO
(855)-936-4872 Ext.700
https://www.zeniuscorp.com/
Categories