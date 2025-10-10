Meet a Scientologist Paints a Glowing Portrait of Award-Winning Fine Artist Julie Snyder
Los Angeles, CA, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Meet a Scientologist, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring fine artist Julie Snyder.
Meet a Scientologist airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
Julie Snyder is a fine artist celebrated worldwide for her vivid, expressive paintings and a unique style she calls “poetry in motion” and “impatient realism.” Beyond creating art, she inspires artists around the globe, helping them unlock their creativity and pursue their own artistic paths.
About Julie Snyder
Born in Scotland to a designer and a writer, Julie Snyder had her creativity nurtured from an early age. She earned a place at the prestigious Glasgow School of Art, but found herself drawn more to the vibrant cultures and beauty she encountered while traveling across Europe. She began her career as an illustrator, working in advertising, publishing and film—but her true passion was always fine art. She crafted a distinctive style, marrying technical precision with the fluidity of movement and emotional depth. Her work has been exhibited in galleries around the world, earning critical acclaim and major honors, including a gold medal from the National Art Museum of Sport.
Now based in Los Angeles, Julie leads immersive painting workshops in extraordinary locations—often renting out castles across Europe—where artists from across the world gather to create together. From Tuscan vineyards to the rugged coastline of her native Scotland, she continues to inspire with her artistry, passion and dedication to creative expression.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
Meet a Scientologist airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
Julie Snyder is a fine artist celebrated worldwide for her vivid, expressive paintings and a unique style she calls “poetry in motion” and “impatient realism.” Beyond creating art, she inspires artists around the globe, helping them unlock their creativity and pursue their own artistic paths.
About Julie Snyder
Born in Scotland to a designer and a writer, Julie Snyder had her creativity nurtured from an early age. She earned a place at the prestigious Glasgow School of Art, but found herself drawn more to the vibrant cultures and beauty she encountered while traveling across Europe. She began her career as an illustrator, working in advertising, publishing and film—but her true passion was always fine art. She crafted a distinctive style, marrying technical precision with the fluidity of movement and emotional depth. Her work has been exhibited in galleries around the world, earning critical acclaim and major honors, including a gold medal from the National Art Museum of Sport.
Now based in Los Angeles, Julie leads immersive painting workshops in extraordinary locations—often renting out castles across Europe—where artists from across the world gather to create together. From Tuscan vineyards to the rugged coastline of her native Scotland, she continues to inspire with her artistry, passion and dedication to creative expression.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
Contact
Scientology NetworkContact
Erin Banks
323-210-1700
www.scientology.tv
Erin Banks
323-210-1700
www.scientology.tv
Categories