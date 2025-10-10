Riding Into the Frontier of Freedom on Destination: Scientology, Dallas
Los Angeles, CA, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Destination: Scientology, the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique, presents an episode featuring Dallas, Texas.
Destination: Scientology airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
About Destination: Scientology, Dallas
From its origins as a remote trading post, Dallas has blazed a trail to become a global city with a frontier spirit that still defines its identity. That same bold energy drives the Church of Scientology of Dallas, helping residents pursue spiritual freedom and live life on their own terms.
Located in the city of Irving, at the heart of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, the Church blends the cosmopolitan character of Dallas with the deep-rooted Texas traditions of Fort Worth. Standing just off Highway 114, a route traveled by millions heading to and from the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, the Church is a landmark of help and hope.
In this episode, viewers discover how the Church serves the local community, from delivering social betterment initiatives to partnering with neighbors to uplift the region. And just as Dallas celebrates its cowboy heritage with daily cattle drives through city streets in nearby Fort Worth, the Church embraces the timeless values of independence, grit and service to others.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
