Workshops for Biodiversity at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi
Workshops for Biodiversity (Ateliers pour la Biodiversité) will attend the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi from October 9–15, 2025. David Roy, Executive Director, will represent the organization in sessions and workshops on biodiversity, stakeholder engagement, and conservation innovation, bringing insights back to support action in Quebec.
Montreal, Canada, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As part of its ongoing commitment to advancing biodiversity action and dialogue between science, economy, and conservation, Workshops for Biodiversity (Ateliers pour la Biodiversité) will take part in the IUCN World Conservation Congress, held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from October 9 to 15, 2025.
Organized by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the Congress brings together experts, decision-makers, and practitioners from around the world to shape collective responses to the most pressing environmental challenges of our time.
Representing the organization at the Congress will be David Roy, Executive Director, who will participate in several sessions and collaborative events throughout the week, including:
- Mobilizing All Actors: A Prerequisite for the Protection of Biodiversity — October 11, Canada Pavilion
- The Frontlines of Conservation in the Americas: Models for Subnational Leadership to Advance Transformative Collaboration — October 11, Americas Pavilion
- Showcase Canada: Conservation in Action — October 11, Nature Positive Pavilion
- The Biodiversity Collage Workshop: A Ready-to-Deploy Tool to Understand IPBES Findings — October 13, France Pavilion
- Vote for Nature: A Game for Engaging Citizens and Decision-Makers — October 10, Canada Pavilion
“These exchanges and collaborations are essential to building bridges between science, policy, and practice,” said David Roy, Executive Director of Workshops for Biodiversity. “They will inform our ongoing efforts to help organizations in Quebec and beyond make biodiversity a central part of their economic and strategic decisions.”
The Congress will also provide an opportunity for Workshops for Biodiversity to deepen partnerships with Canadian and international organizations, discover innovative approaches to conservation, and contribute to the global dialogue on transformative change for nature.
About Workshops for Biodiversity
Workshops for Biodiversity is a Quebec-based non-profit organization that mobilizes organizations and citizens to integrate biodiversity into their decisions through workshops, training, and collaborative projects. Its mission is to build a society where biodiversity is considered in every decision.
For more information about our participation or to arrange an interview, please contact:
David Roy
514-835-1080
https://www.ateliersbiodiversite.org/en
