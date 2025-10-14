Workshops for Biodiversity at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi

Workshops for Biodiversity (Ateliers pour la Biodiversité) will attend the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi from October 9–15, 2025. David Roy, Executive Director, will represent the organization in sessions and workshops on biodiversity, stakeholder engagement, and conservation innovation, bringing insights back to support action in Quebec.