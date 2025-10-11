RX Japan Gathers Global Jewellery Leaders and Experts at IJT Autumn 2025
Yokohama, Japan, October 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RX Japan is gearing up for a grand gathering of global jewellery professionals at the upcoming International Jewellery Tokyo (IJT) Autumn 2025 scheduled for October 29 to 31 in Pacifico Yokohama.
Over 400 exhibitors are expected to participate, transforming Pacifico Yokohama into an international hub for innovation, commerce, and connection. Meanwhile, thousands of visitors can discover market-shaping trends firsthand and meet industry pioneers up close.
Spotlight on Leading Exhibitors
GGP Corp. is set to showcase its premium diamond collections, including Spark Diamonds, Rose Cut masterpieces, and rare Pink Diamonds. Visitors can marvel at the brand's Paraiba Tourmaline necklace with a cocktail glass design, crafted by skilled in-house artisans and endorsed by top celebrities. GGP Corp. is renowned for energising event sales and delivering bestsellers that capture attention.
Meanwhile, Gem Clair parades originality, presenting jewellery that transcends simple decoration. The company will highlight imaginative designs that celebrate the artistry of precious metals, from high-end jewellery to special-priced new pieces. Their stand also offers OEM consultations, perfect for those eager to create custom brands and develop unique products.
Excellent Gem is also joining this year's IJT AUTUMN, bridging the past and the present with its array of pre-loved, fine jewellery. Both domestic dealers and international buyers can experience expertly curated vintage pieces, including this year’s highlight: a stunning K18 Sapphire & Tourmaline bluebird brooch.
Expert-led Seminars
IJT AUTUMN 2025 is also hosting seminars lead by industry leaders. Creative professionals can tap into Mika Yamaguchi’s experience with two energising sessions: one on achieving strong monthly sales through savvy purchasing and pricing, and another unveiling game-changing photography tips for growing social media presence.
Gem aficionados shouldn’t miss Hikaru Sato from GIA, who will reveal pioneering advancements in jade origin analysis. Learn about the latest chemical techniques for identifying untreated jade origins, with a special focus on Guatemala’s emerging gems.
Interested visitors may register for free via https://regist.reedexpo.co.jp/expo/IJTA/?lg=en&tp=inv_qr&ec=IJT&em=release-aug.
Contact
Natsuko Shiraishi
+81-3-6739-4103
https://www.ijt.jp/autumn/en-gb.html
