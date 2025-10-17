Dance Bloc NYC Will Return for Fifth Year on Oct 29
Dance Bloc NYC Festival returns in its fifth year on Oct. 29, Oct. 30 & Nov. 1 with 4 unique programs featuring 21 choreographers, from myriad dance genres, showcase lengths of works between 8 and 25 minutes, inspired by this year's themes: Fair, Fight, Freedom. Sangeeta Yesley, the Director of Creative Performances, is proud to curate it again.
New York, NY, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Curated by Sangeeta Yesley of Creative Performances
Wednesday
October 29, 7:30 p.m. – Runtime approx. 65 min
Canzonieri Dance Collective
Denaisha Clarke
Melissa Stephanie Nuñez
Sri Thina Dance
The ChoreoJoey Project
Thursday
October 30, 7:30 p.m. – Runtime approx. 100 min
BEings Dance
Dani Medvedovski
Feathers Dance Company
Jessica Watkins
Katie Binder
Synergy Dance Collective NY / Nancy Brier
Taylor Gordon
The DynamitExperience
Saturday
November 1, 7 p.m. – Runtime approx. 60 min
Davinara Dance Collective
House of Chow – Yvonne Huatin Chow
New York Dance Project / Robert Battle
TAQ Dance
Saturday
November 1, 9 p.m. – Runtime approx. 50 min
Ballaro Dance/Marisa F. Ballaro
Metanoia Dance/Jenifer Dillow
Molly Starczewski and Bella Perlmutter
Shloka Porwal
Contact
Creative Performances
Sangeeta Yesley
Sangeeta Yesley
212-518-8508
www.creativeperformances.com
Sangeeta Yesley
212-518-8508
www.creativeperformances.com
