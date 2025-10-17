Dance Bloc NYC Will Return for Fifth Year on Oct 29

Dance Bloc NYC Festival returns in its fifth year on Oct. 29, Oct. 30 & Nov. 1 with 4 unique programs featuring 21 choreographers, from myriad dance genres, showcase lengths of works between 8 and 25 minutes, inspired by this year's themes: Fair, Fight, Freedom. Sangeeta Yesley, the Director of Creative Performances, is proud to curate it again.