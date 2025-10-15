San Diego Spirits Festival Celebrates a Spectacular 16th Year at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego
The La Jolla Coastline Came Alive with the Celebration of Music, Cocktails, and Pure Magic as Spirits Enthusiasts Gathered for a Weekend to Remember
La Jolla, CA, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The 16th Annual San Diego Spirits Festival dazzled guests with two unforgettable days of music, fine spirits, and culinary excellence at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Pacific Ocean, this year’s festival brought together spirit lovers, industry professionals, and lifestyle enthusiasts for a vibrant celebration of craft, creativity, and culture.
The weekend pulsed with excitement as Grammy-winning musician George Pajon and Crystal Star of the Black-Eyed Peas, and acclaimed singer-songwriter Andrew Cole took the stage, filling the festival with live performances and and energy.
From world-class cocktails to inspired bites from leading local restaurants, guests experienced the best of San Diego’s dynamic food and beverage scene. The festival showcased an impressive lineup of premium spirit brands, and culinary artisans who transformed the venue into a playground of taste and talent.
“The San Diego Spirits Festival has always been about more than just exceptional drinks — it’s about artistry, culture, and community, and this year’s atmosphere was truly electric” said Liz Edwards, Founder and Executive Director. “This year truly captured that spirit — our guests, performers, and partners made it one of our most memorable festivals yet.”
As one of the West Coast’s premier cocktail and lifestyle events, the San Diego Spirits Festival continues to attract a diverse audience — from seasoned connoisseurs to curious newcomers — all coming together to sip, savor, and celebrate.
Save the Date
The 17th Annual San Diego Spirits Festival returns September 26–27, 2026, once again at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla.
For media inquiries and photos/videos, contact Liz@sandiegospiritsfestival.com or visit https://www.sandiegospiritsfestival.com/
The San Diego Spirits Festival is an annual world-class event where cocktails, culture and art come together for a stellar, two-day experience fueled by top spirits and bespoke cocktail brands in an exceptional venue. San Diego Spirits Festival distills the essence of the luxury craft cocktail and liquor market into a signature event; the creativity and design of the event space invites guests to be amongst world renowned brands and boutique distillers. For its 17th anniversary, the festival returns to the state-of-the-art Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla (MCASD). San Diego’s annual spirits extravaganza will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026 and Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
Categories