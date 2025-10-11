Seeds of Wellness Celebrates 15 Years with Grand Opening in Elyria This Saturday
Elyria, OH, October 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Seeds of Wellness, a trusted holistic and metaphysical shop serving the local community for 15 years, is celebrating its Grand Opening and 15-Year Anniversary this Saturday, October 11, from 12–5 PM at its new Elyria location, 511 Abbe Rd N, Suite G.
The celebration begins at 12 PM with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Elyria Mayor Kevin A. Brubaker, followed by an afternoon of fun, raffles, and exclusive in-store specials.
Guests can enjoy:
Psychic readings, crystal healings, and aura sessions with intuitive practitioner Donna Bell (reservations encouraged at 440-933-7733)
White Light Chamber rejuvenation sessions, offering a $5 discount during the event
Free raffles, including a Mystery Chest (valued at over $50) and a $15 gift card
One-day-only mystery sales and BOGO discounts throughout the store
Complimentary cake and iced tea for all attendees
“We’re so grateful to celebrate 15 years of serving our community,” said Brenda Mayo, co-owner of Seeds of Wellness. “This event is our way of saying thank you — a day of positivity, connection, and fun for everyone.”
The event is family-friendly, and attendees do not need to be present to win raffle prizes.
For more information, visit https://www.seedsofwellnessllc.com or call 440-933-7733.
Contact
Brenda K. Mayo
440-933-7733
www.seedsofwellnessllc.com
