ISMG Announces Cybersecurity Financial Services Summit: Toronto 2025
Two-Day Virtual Event Features Discussions on Deepfake Threats, Agentic AI and CISO Liability
Princeton, NJ, October 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ISMG is pleased to announce the Cybersecurity Financial Services Summit: Toronto, taking place virtually on October 23 and 24. The summit will convene senior cybersecurity executives, regulators and risk leaders from across Canada's financial services sector to address the most pressing challenges facing the industry.
As Canadian financial institutions accelerate artificial intelligence adoption and expand digital ecosystems amid rising regulatory scrutiny, the summit provides a critical forum for collaboration and strategic insight. The agenda has been curated to explore how agentic AI is reshaping threat detection and fraud prevention, examine the personal and organizational realities of CISO accountability, and address how institutions can build cyber resilience that aligns with regulatory expectations and business continuity demands. The summit's agenda tackles both technological innovation and human factors in financial cybersecurity.
Autonomous AI in Action
In the session "Agentic AI and Autonomous Threat Response in Financial Services," Denny Prvu, director of architecture for innovation and technology at a Fortune 500 financial services company, will explore how autonomous AI agents are transforming SOC operations and fraud analytics. The session highlights real-world deployments, the guardrails ensuring responsible AI autonomy, and the ethical and operational challenges of allowing AI to make real-time, independent security decisions.
The CISO Liability Question
Addressing the human dimension of cybersecurity leadership, Sunil Chand, CISO and vice president of security practice at Centrilogic, will present "Lonely at the Top: How to Prepare for That CISO Role." This fireside chat will examine the realities of executive security leadership - from earning a seat at the table to navigating legal liability when breaches occur despite best efforts. Chand will discuss critical questions aspiring CISOs must ask and red flags to watch for.
Blueprint for Crisis Response
The summit will also focus on operational resilience through a panel discussion titled "Cyber Resilience by Design: Incident Response and Recovery in Financial Services." Legal experts Imran Ahmad, partner and Canadian head of technology at Norton Rose Fulbright, and Ruth Promislow, partner at Bennett Jones LLP, will examine how Canadian financial institutions are aligning incident response planning with OSFI guidelines, integrating threat intelligence into response playbooks and managing stakeholder communications during crisis recovery.
"Financial services security is no longer just about defending perimeters - it's about building resilience when AI acts autonomously and leaders face personal liability," said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. "This summit brings together the practitioners who are navigating these realities in real time. These are the CISOs, legal advisers and risk leaders making critical decisions under pressure."
"We've designed this platform around the people who don't just discuss threats - they respond to them," Eisenhofer added. "The insights shared here reach the executives and boards who need to understand what's actually at stake in Canada's financial security landscape."
The Cybersecurity Financial Services Summit: Toronto delivers actionable intelligence for CISOs, security executives and risk leaders committed to protecting Canada's financial infrastructure while building sustainable, resilient security programs. All sessions will be available on demand through October 24, 2025.
To learn more about the agenda and register for the event, visit https://ismg.events/summit/financial-services-toronto-2025/#agenda-engsingle.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world's largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables and ISMG Engage events that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today's most pressing security concerns.
As Canadian financial institutions accelerate artificial intelligence adoption and expand digital ecosystems amid rising regulatory scrutiny, the summit provides a critical forum for collaboration and strategic insight. The agenda has been curated to explore how agentic AI is reshaping threat detection and fraud prevention, examine the personal and organizational realities of CISO accountability, and address how institutions can build cyber resilience that aligns with regulatory expectations and business continuity demands. The summit's agenda tackles both technological innovation and human factors in financial cybersecurity.
Autonomous AI in Action
In the session "Agentic AI and Autonomous Threat Response in Financial Services," Denny Prvu, director of architecture for innovation and technology at a Fortune 500 financial services company, will explore how autonomous AI agents are transforming SOC operations and fraud analytics. The session highlights real-world deployments, the guardrails ensuring responsible AI autonomy, and the ethical and operational challenges of allowing AI to make real-time, independent security decisions.
The CISO Liability Question
Addressing the human dimension of cybersecurity leadership, Sunil Chand, CISO and vice president of security practice at Centrilogic, will present "Lonely at the Top: How to Prepare for That CISO Role." This fireside chat will examine the realities of executive security leadership - from earning a seat at the table to navigating legal liability when breaches occur despite best efforts. Chand will discuss critical questions aspiring CISOs must ask and red flags to watch for.
Blueprint for Crisis Response
The summit will also focus on operational resilience through a panel discussion titled "Cyber Resilience by Design: Incident Response and Recovery in Financial Services." Legal experts Imran Ahmad, partner and Canadian head of technology at Norton Rose Fulbright, and Ruth Promislow, partner at Bennett Jones LLP, will examine how Canadian financial institutions are aligning incident response planning with OSFI guidelines, integrating threat intelligence into response playbooks and managing stakeholder communications during crisis recovery.
"Financial services security is no longer just about defending perimeters - it's about building resilience when AI acts autonomously and leaders face personal liability," said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. "This summit brings together the practitioners who are navigating these realities in real time. These are the CISOs, legal advisers and risk leaders making critical decisions under pressure."
"We've designed this platform around the people who don't just discuss threats - they respond to them," Eisenhofer added. "The insights shared here reach the executives and boards who need to understand what's actually at stake in Canada's financial security landscape."
The Cybersecurity Financial Services Summit: Toronto delivers actionable intelligence for CISOs, security executives and risk leaders committed to protecting Canada's financial infrastructure while building sustainable, resilient security programs. All sessions will be available on demand through October 24, 2025.
To learn more about the agenda and register for the event, visit https://ismg.events/summit/financial-services-toronto-2025/#agenda-engsingle.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world's largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables and ISMG Engage events that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today's most pressing security concerns.
Contact
Information Security Media GroupContact
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Categories