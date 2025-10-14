Megan Kusina Brings $45B+ in DoD Acquisition Expertise to Fortuna Solutions Group
Fortuna Solutions Group, a leading government contract consulting and professional services firm, is proud to announce that Megan Kusina has joined the team as Contracts and Procurement Consultant. With more than a decade of experience leading high-value, mission-critical procurement programs for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Kusina brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership, and innovation to Fortuna Solution Group’s expanding federal portfolio.
Prosper, TX, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fortuna Solutions Group, a leading government contract consulting and professional services firm, is proud to announce that Megan Kusina has joined the team as Contracts and Procurement Consultant. With more than a decade of experience leading high-value, mission-critical procurement programs for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Kusina brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership, and innovation to Fortuna Solution Group’s expanding federal portfolio.
Kusina most recently served as a Supervisory Procuring Contracting Officer at U.S. Space Systems Command (SSC), overseeing $750M+ in contracts for critical national security programs, including satellite systems and technical support for the Department of the Air Force.
Previously at NAVSEA Headquarters and NAVFAC Atlantic, Kusina led major shipbuilding and modernization efforts, including:
--Leading contracts for the $5.5B JOHN LEWIS Class Fleet Replenishment Oiler program and planning an additional $5.9B in contracts
--Negotiating the $24B VIRGINIA Class Submarine Block V Construction contract
--Managing USS ARLEIGH BURKE (DDG 51) PSA program contracts and supporting industrial base initiatives
--Executing over $3.1B in post-award and contract modification actions across Navy and Space Force programs
Her career is defined by strategic leadership in complex acquisitions, cross-functional collaboration, and delivering results in support of national defense priorities.
“We are thrilled to welcome Megan to the team,” said Lauren Ayers, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer at Fortuna Solutions Group. “Her extensive federal acquisition experience, strategic mindset, and proven ability to deliver results on the most critical defense programs make her an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to the impact she will make as we continue to grow our defense and national security business.”
Kusina joins Fortuna Solutions Group during an exciting period of growth and innovation, and will play a key role in advancing the company's mission to deliver best-in-class solutions to government clients.
She holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Walden University, is a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Naval Acquisition Development Program and attended courses at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.
For more information about Fortuna Solutions Group, please visit www.fortunasolutionsgroup.com.
Kusina most recently served as a Supervisory Procuring Contracting Officer at U.S. Space Systems Command (SSC), overseeing $750M+ in contracts for critical national security programs, including satellite systems and technical support for the Department of the Air Force.
Previously at NAVSEA Headquarters and NAVFAC Atlantic, Kusina led major shipbuilding and modernization efforts, including:
--Leading contracts for the $5.5B JOHN LEWIS Class Fleet Replenishment Oiler program and planning an additional $5.9B in contracts
--Negotiating the $24B VIRGINIA Class Submarine Block V Construction contract
--Managing USS ARLEIGH BURKE (DDG 51) PSA program contracts and supporting industrial base initiatives
--Executing over $3.1B in post-award and contract modification actions across Navy and Space Force programs
Her career is defined by strategic leadership in complex acquisitions, cross-functional collaboration, and delivering results in support of national defense priorities.
“We are thrilled to welcome Megan to the team,” said Lauren Ayers, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer at Fortuna Solutions Group. “Her extensive federal acquisition experience, strategic mindset, and proven ability to deliver results on the most critical defense programs make her an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to the impact she will make as we continue to grow our defense and national security business.”
Kusina joins Fortuna Solutions Group during an exciting period of growth and innovation, and will play a key role in advancing the company's mission to deliver best-in-class solutions to government clients.
She holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Walden University, is a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Naval Acquisition Development Program and attended courses at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.
For more information about Fortuna Solutions Group, please visit www.fortunasolutionsgroup.com.
Contact
Fortuna Solutions Group, LLCContact
Megan Moore
469-207-1373
https://fortunasolutionsgroup.com/
Megan Moore
469-207-1373
https://fortunasolutionsgroup.com/
Categories