Megan Kusina Brings $45B+ in DoD Acquisition Expertise to Fortuna Solutions Group

Fortuna Solutions Group, a leading government contract consulting and professional services firm, is proud to announce that Megan Kusina has joined the team as Contracts and Procurement Consultant. With more than a decade of experience leading high-value, mission-critical procurement programs for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Kusina brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership, and innovation to Fortuna Solution Group’s expanding federal portfolio.