HVAC Contractor Launches New Website to Better Serve Valley Springs and Surrounding Communities
West Coast Air Conditioning, a trusted HVAC contractor serving Valley Springs, CA, and surrounding areas since 1989, has launched a new, mobile-friendly website. Created by Prospect Genius, the site enhances user experience with service info, financing options, and customer testimonials.
Valley Springs, CA, October 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Air Conditioning, a family-owned HVAC company with over 40 years of experience, is proud to announce the launch of its newly designed website. Built with modern usability in mind, the new site offers local homeowners and businesses an easier way to learn about HVAC services, request help, and stay informed.
The new website, created by Prospect Genius—a digital marketing firm based in Albany, NY—is fully responsive and designed to look great and function smoothly across all devices, from desktops to smartphones. Visitors can quickly access detailed information about the company’s wide range of services, including repair and installation of central AC units, mini splits, furnaces, and heat pumps.
Customers can also explore financing options, pricing information, and service agreements designed to help maintain HVAC systems year-round. The site features a curated list of customer testimonials, providing real feedback from satisfied clients who’ve experienced West Coast Air Conditioning’s quality workmanship and honest pricing firsthand.
According to Matt Gallo, senior marketing representative at Prospect Genius, “The goal with this website was to make West Coast Air Conditioning’s stellar reputation more accessible online. Now, people in Valley Springs and surrounding areas like Lodi, Burson, and Rancho Calaveras can easily see the depth of experience and the services they offer—all from their phone or laptop.”
West Coast Air Conditioning serves both residential and commercial clients throughout the Stockton area and is fully licensed and insured. With Spanish-speaking technicians on staff and emergency service available, the company continues to set the standard for HVAC services in the region.
Visit the new website to learn more or request service.
Dan Parker
(209) 598-8889
https://www.wchvac.com/
