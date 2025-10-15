Bid for Hope: A Parkinson's Benefit Gala
Bid for Hope: A Parkinson’s Benefit Gala takes place Nov. 13, 2025, 5–8pm at Sertoma Event Center in Springfield, MO. Enjoy dinner, a silent auction, comedy by Bryce Stanley, and insights from Larry Skeen, PT, DPT, LSVT. Proceeds support Parkinson’s research, simplified education, support group resources, and the PD community.
Springfield, MO, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Springfield Community Invited to “Bid for Hope” Gala Supporting Parkinson’s Research and Education
Act4ParkinsonsTM, a nonprofit committed to simplifying Parkinson’s education, expanding community support, and advancing research, invites the Springfield community to an inspiring evening of giving, laughter, and learning at its upcoming fundraiser, “Bid for Hope: A Parkinson’s Benefit Gala.”
The gala will feature a performance by beloved local comedian Bryce Stanley, a dinner reception, and a silent auction with exclusive items donated by Springfield-area businesses and supporters. Guests will also hear from Larry Skeen, PT, DPT, LSVT, a physical therapist and passionate advocate for early detection and intervention in Parkinson’s care. His talk will highlight how early action can slow disease progression, maintain independence, and improve quality of life.
“We believe in bringing people together through joy and purpose,” said Samantha York, Executive Director and Co-founder of Act4Parkinsons. “This event is not just about raising funds, it’s about raising hope and awareness for the entire Parkinson’s community.”
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to https://act4pd.org/event.
About Act4ParkinsonsTM
Founded in 2024 and based in Missouri, Act4ParkinsonsTM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and funding for Parkinson’s research, while also simplifying education and support resources to help individuals cut through the noise and find what truly matters. The organization plans to host future educational events and connect individuals with support groups across the region. Looking ahead, Act4ParkinsonsTM aims to become a one-stop hub for Parkinson’s knowledge, streamlining access to trusted information about symptoms, treatments, clinical trials, and support services, so individuals and families can spend less time searching and more time finding what they need.
Samantha York
831-508-3000
