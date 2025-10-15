Bid for Hope: A Parkinson's Benefit Gala

Bid for Hope: A Parkinson’s Benefit Gala takes place Nov. 13, 2025, 5–8pm at Sertoma Event Center in Springfield, MO. Enjoy dinner, a silent auction, comedy by Bryce Stanley, and insights from Larry Skeen, PT, DPT, LSVT. Proceeds support Parkinson’s research, simplified education, support group resources, and the PD community.