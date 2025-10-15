Ezily Expands Retail Footprint; Launches Ezily Retail Terminal Series in North America with Seattle Pilot
Seattle, WA, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Building on its earlier coverage of its unified AI platform (training + tools + global taskforce) via its August PR.com release, Ezily today announces the launch of the Ezily Retail Terminal hardware series for the North American market. These terminals bring Ezily’s AI capabilities directly to the retail floor — enabling merchants to embed conversational experiences, inventory queries, and task routing in physical stores.
The previous release introduced Ezily’s integrated stack combining AI training programs, software tools (web, hosting, email, marketing), and an on‑demand global taskforce to streamline AI adoption and execution. That platform continues to be Ezily’s backbone. The addition of hardware enables the next phase: merging AI infrastructure with real-world point-of-sale experiences.
Key Features of the Ezily Retail Terminal Series
Conversational Interface — Customers can ask questions (product info, availability, promotions) via natural language, and the terminal connects users with AI or human agents as needed.
Seamless Retail Integration — Live inventory, pricing, and order fulfillment data sync via APIs to back-end systems.
Edge Processing & Cloud Sync — Local processing for speed, with cloud intelligence updates from the Ezily AI Cloud.
Analytics & Insights Dashboard — Track customer inquiries, usage trends, and operational metrics from the Ezily dashboard.
Modular & Scalable — Retailers can start with a single kiosk or scale to fleets across multiple stores.
Secure — Built to meet retail security standards, with encrypted communications and robust hardware.
“Now that our AI platform — training, tools, and global taskforce — is firmly established, the logical next step is to bring that intelligence into the physical world,” said Alex, Founder of Ezily. “With Ezily Retail Terminals, we make it possible for stores to embed smart conversational and fulfillment experiences without stitching together multiple vendors.”
Availability & Reservations
Pre‑order launch: The Ezily Retail Terminals are available for reservation across the U.S. and Canada starting today on October 11 2025.
Delivery & deployment: First shipments begin in immediately for early adopters.
Special incentives: Existing Ezily platform customers receive priority access, discounted hardware upgrade bundles, and integration support.
About Ezily
Since Start of June 2024, Ezily has delivered a unified platform combining training, AI‑powered software, and a global taskforce—empowering teams to learn, deploy, and execute AI-powered business tasks in one system. With the launch of the Ezily Retail Terminal series, Ezily brings this capability from digital tools into physical commerce, enabling retailers to reimagine the store experience.
Trademarks: Ezily and Ezily Retail Terminal are trademarks of Ezily Inc.
Contact
Alex Mateesco
604-861-9588
ezily.com
