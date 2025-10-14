The Dr. Randi Show Podcast, Sponsored by NewBeauty, Ranks in the Top 10% Globally for Conversations in Aesthetics, Beauty, Wellness & Medicine
Boca Raton, FL, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In just six months since its debut, The Dr. Randi Show Podcast has climbed into the Top 10% of podcasts worldwide, according to Listen Notes. Sponsored by NewBeauty, the show has quickly become a destination for candid conversations with the voices shaping aesthetics, beauty, wellness, and medicine.
Each episode features thought leaders — from physicians and researchers to entrepreneurs and influencers — sharing insights on treatment innovations, patient care, industry growth, and the future of health and beauty. The mix of medical expertise and lifestyle relevance has attracted a fast-growing audience across both professional and consumer circles.
“This podcast started as a way to open up real conversations with the people influencing where our industry is headed,” said Dr. Randi Boyette. “Reaching a Top 10% global ranking so quickly tells me that there’s a true appetite for these discussions — and we’re only at the beginning.”
Episodes of The Dr. Randi Show Podcast are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.
About Dr. Randi Boyette
Dr. Randi Boyette is the Chief Marketing Officer of NewBeauty, CEO of Spark Medical Marketing, and Corporate Development Advisor to the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa). A nationally recognized leader in aesthetics, beauty, wellness, and medical innovation, she has guided more than 5,000 clinics in accelerating growth and shaping patient engagement strategies. Through her leadership, Spark has grown into the largest aesthetics marketing agency in North America. She is also a sought-after speaker and commentator, frequently featured in media and industry events, where she connects clinical expertise with consumer insight and business strategy to define what’s next in the field.
Media Contact:
hello@drrandi.com
www.drrandishow.com
Each episode features thought leaders — from physicians and researchers to entrepreneurs and influencers — sharing insights on treatment innovations, patient care, industry growth, and the future of health and beauty. The mix of medical expertise and lifestyle relevance has attracted a fast-growing audience across both professional and consumer circles.
“This podcast started as a way to open up real conversations with the people influencing where our industry is headed,” said Dr. Randi Boyette. “Reaching a Top 10% global ranking so quickly tells me that there’s a true appetite for these discussions — and we’re only at the beginning.”
Episodes of The Dr. Randi Show Podcast are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.
About Dr. Randi Boyette
Dr. Randi Boyette is the Chief Marketing Officer of NewBeauty, CEO of Spark Medical Marketing, and Corporate Development Advisor to the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa). A nationally recognized leader in aesthetics, beauty, wellness, and medical innovation, she has guided more than 5,000 clinics in accelerating growth and shaping patient engagement strategies. Through her leadership, Spark has grown into the largest aesthetics marketing agency in North America. She is also a sought-after speaker and commentator, frequently featured in media and industry events, where she connects clinical expertise with consumer insight and business strategy to define what’s next in the field.
Media Contact:
hello@drrandi.com
www.drrandishow.com
Contact
Bronson RosenbergContact
(888) 908-8088
(888) 908-8088
Categories