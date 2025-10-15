Voices for Humanity Scouts a Brighter Future for Brazil’s Youth with Chief Marcos Santos Jr.
Los Angeles, CA, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Voices for Humanity, the weekly series presenting heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities, announces a new episode featuring activist Chief Marcos Santos Jr.
Voices for Humanity airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
Across Brazil, thousands of youths, some barely 10 years old, are lured into gangs, trading childhood for a life of crime, drug trafficking and violence. Chief Marcos Santos Jr. is leading a movement grounded in discipline, honor and the power of character. His mission is to help at-risk youth avoid falling into violence and despair by offering something greater—community, purpose and moral guidance.
About Chief Marcos Santos Jr.
Growing up in a poor neighborhood in Brazil, Chief Marcos experienced firsthand how the values instilled through the Boy Scouts helped him rise above his circumstances and resist the pull of gang life. As a Scout leader, he discovered The Way to Happiness, a nonreligious moral code based on common sense, which aligned perfectly with Scouting values. Determined to integrate the two, he has helped thousands build the future they deserve. Through outreach programs, events and partnerships, Chief Marcos is expanding his impact beyond local troops—reaching communities across Brazil and around the world while championing values-based youth development.
Chief Marcos is the founder of ORUS, the Universal Organization of Independent and Traditional Scouts.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
Voices for Humanity airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
Across Brazil, thousands of youths, some barely 10 years old, are lured into gangs, trading childhood for a life of crime, drug trafficking and violence. Chief Marcos Santos Jr. is leading a movement grounded in discipline, honor and the power of character. His mission is to help at-risk youth avoid falling into violence and despair by offering something greater—community, purpose and moral guidance.
About Chief Marcos Santos Jr.
Growing up in a poor neighborhood in Brazil, Chief Marcos experienced firsthand how the values instilled through the Boy Scouts helped him rise above his circumstances and resist the pull of gang life. As a Scout leader, he discovered The Way to Happiness, a nonreligious moral code based on common sense, which aligned perfectly with Scouting values. Determined to integrate the two, he has helped thousands build the future they deserve. Through outreach programs, events and partnerships, Chief Marcos is expanding his impact beyond local troops—reaching communities across Brazil and around the world while championing values-based youth development.
Chief Marcos is the founder of ORUS, the Universal Organization of Independent and Traditional Scouts.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
Contact
Scientology NetworkContact
Erin Banks
323-210-1700
www.scientology.tv
Erin Banks
323-210-1700
www.scientology.tv
Categories