Louisiana Venture & Angel Capital Report Highlights Record Funding, Broader Participation, and Signs of Maturity
New Orleans, LA, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cara Stone, LLP today released the 2024 Louisiana Venture & Angel Capital Report, the state’s most comprehensive analysis of early-stage investment activity. Covering data from 2011 through 2024, the report shows an entrepreneurial ecosystem that is diversifying across industries, expanding geographically, and entering a new phase of maturity.
Record Capital and Expanding Industry Diversity
From 2011 to 2024, Louisiana companies completed 401 deals topping $1.56 billion in venture and angel capital. In 2024 alone, companies raised a record $329.6 million across 45 deals, surpassing the previous high in 2022. While a few large transactions accounted for much of that total, the year also saw robust early-stage activity—evidence of a deepening, multi-tier market.
Software and SaaS continue to anchor Louisiana’s innovative economy, supported by growing momentum in artificial intelligence, clean energy, healthcare, and consumer-facing industries.
Angel Investing and Policy Support Fuel Renewed Momentum
Louisiana’s Angel Investor Tax Credit (AITC) program remains a cornerstone of early-stage capital formation. Since its renewal in 2011, the program has supported over $160 million in direct investment, helping fund over 145 companies statewide.
Following years of decline after 2015 budget cuts, the recent program reforms—expanding eligibility to SAFEs and convertible debt and offering enhanced 35% credits for Opportunity Zone investments—have successfully revitalized participation. Conversion rates from reservation to award reached 100% in both 2023 and 2024, and total closings hit a record $42.3 million last year.
“Louisiana’s data shows steady progress—more companies are raising money, and they’re doing it in more ways and more places than ever before,” said Mark Graffagnini, Partner at Cara Stone, LLP. “Our challenge now is to sustain that momentum through consistent programs, leadership alignment, and continued support for founders.”
About Cara Stone, LLP
Cara Stone, LLP is one of Louisiana’s most active venture law firms, playing a key role in shaping the state’s early-stage deals, exits, and investment programs. The firm advises startups, investors, accelerators, and policymakers across the Gulf South and nationally on venture capital, angel investing, innovation strategy, and exits.
To access the full Louisiana Venture & Angel Capital Report or connect with the Cara Stone team, visit www.carastone.com/louisianareport or contact hello@carastone.com.
Contact
Claire Tilmont
504-265-9955
carastone.com
