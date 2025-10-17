Local Nonprofit Offers Free Online Safety Training to Spokane Nonprofits in Recognition of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month..
During October National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a Spokane-based nonprofit program, 501Secure.org, is stepping up to help Spokane, Eastern Washington, and Northern Idaho nonprofits reduce their vulnerability to cyber attacks by providing free, live, remote cybersecurity awareness training.
Spokane, WA, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Spokane, Washington – Date: Monday, October 13, 2025 – During October National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a Spokane-based nonprofit program, 501Secure.org, is stepping up to help Spokane, Eastern Washington, and Northern Idaho nonprofits reduce their vulnerability to cyber attacks by providing free, live, remote cybersecurity awareness training.
501Secure is a registered Cybersecurity Awareness Champion with the National Cybersecurity Alliance. Its core mission is to protect fellow nonprofits from threats that can seriously impact an organization’s mission, such as account hijacking and scams that lead to data and financial loss. The free training is designed to provide nonprofits with essential knowledge needed to manage risk in cloud-first work environments.
As a small nonprofit itself, 501Secure understands the importance of safeguarding critical community services. Cybercriminals focus most of their effort on targeting humans through a variety of phishing attacks and scams. Instructor-led awareness training is an effective way to reduce the likelihood of an employee clicking on a phishing email link or falling for a fake invoice or bank transfer scam.
"Nonprofits are highly valued targets for cybercriminals because of the sensitive data they hold and their limited resources for security," said Kai Dailey, 501Secure program manager. "As a nonprofit ourselves, we understand resource constraints such as limited time for training and a limited tech budget, which often means security measures can become lower priorities. Offering this training is a core part of our mission to improve the nonprofit community’s capability to secure its vital work. In particular, we want to serve smaller teams of less than 50 people. It’s never too early for a startup nonprofit to establish awareness training for their team, even if they only have one part-time staff member and two volunteers. If those people have access to online accounts and data, they need training."
The free training addresses the unique security challenges faced by cloud-first, remote teams. It can serve as a refresher training or an introductory training for teams just beginning their awareness programs. Access to a 60-minute, self-paced companion tutorial is also included to reinforce the training for 60-days after the live presentation.
Offer Details and Enrollment
To receive the free training, nonprofits must:
Be a registered 501(c)(3) or registered as a nonprofit in their state of incorporation
Register and book their slot by November 21, 2025.
Training delivery will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis during the months of December 2025 through March 30, 2026.
Nonprofits interested in securing a training session should visit 501secure.org.
About 501Secure
501Secure is a Mabel G. Ragland Institute program committed to strengthening the digital resilience of nonprofits. We provide specialized, accessible cybersecurity services and training tailored specifically to address the unique constraints, missions, and technology environments of nonprofits. Our goal is to ensure every nonprofit can execute its mission without fear of disruption from cyber threats.
Contact
Ragland InstituteContact
Kai Dailey
(509) 903-5434
501secure.raglandinstitute.org
