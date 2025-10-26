Local Nonprofit Tech Leader Kai Dailey Joined INTERFACE Spokane Panel on IT Budgeting Challenges
Kai Dailey, a local advocate for nonprofit technology and cybersecurity, joined a panel discussion at the INTERFACE Spokane 2025 technology conference.
Spokane, WA, October 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kai Dailey, a local advocate for nonprofit technology and cybersecurity, joined a panel discussion at the INTERFACE Spokane 2025 technology conference on Thursday, October 16, 2025.
Dailey is the Program Manager of the Spokane-based nonprofit program 501Secure and Executive Director of its host organization, Ragland Institute. And is also a member of the INTERFACE Advisory Council. Dailey brought her experience, including previous roles as an IT Managed Services program manager and Chief Information Security Officer for a Seattle nonprofit consultancy.
Panel Focus: Stretching IT Dollars
The interactive discussion, "How to Spend Wisely on Your IT Needs in Spokane," was held in Theater 1 at the Spokane Convention Center. The panel focused on strategies for managing budgets amid significant vendor cost increases.
Dailey’s work with 501Secure focuses on boosting the confidence and capabilities of nonprofit staff to manage their organizations' cybersecurity risks. She noted that while nonprofits face IT security challenges similar to small businesses, they often have less flexibility in managing those challenges due to restrictions on how their funding can be used.
“Organizations commonly use non-program allocated operating funds to pay for technology and security improvements,” said Dailey. "It was a major challenge to find funders willing to help nonprofits upgrade infrastructure or pay for the high monthly subscription fees required for enterprise-level A.I. security tools. This leaves our community nonprofits without the resources to adequately defend themselves against cyber attacks and social engineering. I look forward to highlighting this funding gap during the discussion and describing the common, creative approaches nonprofits can take to make the most of every technology dollar."
INTERFACE Spokane was a full-day conference bringing together IT professionals and vendors to discuss the latest in information security, infrastructure, cloud computing, and disaster recovery.
About 501Secure
501Secure is a Spokane-based nonprofit program dedicated to strengthening the cybersecurity capabilities and confidence of nonprofit organizations by providing accessible, low-cost or free cybersecurity awareness training and consulting.
Contact
Ragland InstituteContact
Kai Dailey
(509) 903-5434
501secure.raglandinstitute.org
