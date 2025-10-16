Celebrate Community and Water Safety at the Manny 267 Legacy Gala
Worcester, MA, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Manny 267 Foundation invites the Worcester community to the Manny 267 Legacy Gala: Honoring Heroes Among Us on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at Mechanics Hall. This annual event celebrates individuals who make a difference in water safety while raising critical funds to support the foundation’s mission.
A Mission Beyond Tragedy
Founded in memory of Officer Emmanuel “Manny” Familia, who lost his life while performing a water rescue, the Manny 267 Foundation is dedicated to preventing drownings through education, community outreach, and life-saving equipment. Proceeds from the Gala will help expand the distribution of Manny Tubes—throwable flotation devices placed in police cruisers statewide—and fund water safety programs for children and adults.
Proven Impact
Since its founding, the Manny 267 Foundation has made measurable progress in advancing water safety across Massachusetts. In Worcester alone, 673 students have participated in The Manny Water Safety Program, which provides transportation to and from swim sites, along with bathing suits and string bags for all participants. Statewide, the foundation has distributed 613 Manny Tubes to 25 police departments, with four documented rescues performed using this equipment in the past year alone. Additionally, more than 2,000 Worcester students have completed the foundation’s CPR and AED training, equipping them with vital emergency response skills that could one day save a life.
A Night to Honor Heroes and Save Lives
Dinner and entertainment at Worcester’s historic Mechanics Hall
Recognition of local community heroes advancing water safety
Review of the foundation’s impact and accomplishments to date
Fundraising to support statewide distribution of Manny Tubes, water safety training for officers, and increasing accessibility to swimming lessons for children in underserved communities.
Get Involved
Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available through the foundation’s official donation page: https://givebutter.com/c/fTGyXE. All proceeds directly support water safety initiatives that save lives.
Contact
Elvin Familia
774-696-7506
www.267foundation.org
