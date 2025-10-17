Do Not Bin All Corporate Windows 10 Machines in London Uk - Call SocialBox.biz First Before IT Disposal - SocialBox.biz Urges UK Businesses to "Call Before You Scrap It"
In light of Windows 10 reaching its end-of-life, the social enterprise SocialBox.Biz is urging businesses not to scrap their old Windows 10 computers and laptops. Through its "Call SocialBox.Biz Before You Scrap It" campaign, the organization is calling on companies and IT managers to donate usable devices for a second life, rather than sending them for immediate recycling in London City of Westminster, Camden and beyond...
London, United Kingdom, October 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Why donate your Windows 10 machines?
Prevent waste: Instead of adding to the UK's growing electronic waste problem, donating your usable computers allows them to be reused and put back into service. Reusing devices is more environmentally friendly than recycling.
Maximize social impact: Your donated Windows 10 machines will be securely wiped, updated with open-source software, and some can also help disadvantaged communities across the UK.
Increase impact: Donating usable IT equipment is a strategic move that helps companies reduce their Scope 3 emissions. SocialBox.Biz provides full chain-of-custody tracking and data destruction certificates for your records, proving your company's positive social and environmental impact.
How to get involved
SocialBox.Biz makes donating simple for businesses:
Assess your devices: Identify functional laptops, desktops, MacBooks, or other tech your company no longer needs.
Call SocialBox.Biz first: Contact the team to discuss your donation and arrange a free collection for larger quantities.
Ensure data security: SocialBox.Biz handles certified, secure data wiping for all donated equipment, so there's no need for your team to pre-wipe the devices.
"We just ask IT managers to call us first before calling the scrap companies, so we can check what can still be re-used," says the SocialBox.Biz team.
By participating, businesses can turn their IT refresh cycle into a force for good, providing life-changing tools to those in need.
Contact
Peter Paduh
