Do Not Bin All Corporate Windows 10 Machines in London Uk - Call SocialBox.biz First Before IT Disposal - SocialBox.biz Urges UK Businesses to "Call Before You Scrap It"

In light of Windows 10 reaching its end-of-life, the social enterprise SocialBox.Biz is urging businesses not to scrap their old Windows 10 computers and laptops. Through its "Call SocialBox.Biz Before You Scrap It" campaign, the organization is calling on companies and IT managers to donate usable devices for a second life, rather than sending them for immediate recycling in London City of Westminster, Camden and beyond...