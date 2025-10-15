New Location for Portside Freight Services
Portside Freight Services Opens New Facility at the Ports of New York and New Jersey
Elizabeth, NJ, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Portside Freight Services is growing closer to the action with a new facility at the Ports of New York and New Jersey. Just minutes from the terminals, this expansion puts Portside at the heart of one of America’s most vital trade gateways—delivering faster transloading, flexible cross-docking, and the reliability clients count on every day.
“With this new location, we’re right where our partners need us most,” said Brian Schmitt, CEO of Portside Freight Services. “It’s about more than proximity—it’s about trust. Our clients know we’re committed to keeping their cargo moving, their operations efficient, and their business relationships strong.”
For more information, visit online www.portsidefreightservices.com
email: info@portsidefreightservices.com
