Attorney Launches Modern Family Law Firm Serving Miami
Nicole Alvarez Law, P.A. officially launches in South Florida, offering modern, client-focused family law and mediation services. Founded by experienced attorney Nicole "Niki" Alvarez, the firm is dedicated to guiding clients through complex legal matters with clarity, compassion, and strategic expertise.
Miami, FL, October 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nicole Alvarez Esq. is excited to announce that after 15 rewarding years practicing exclusively as a Family & Marital Law litigator in South Florida, she has opened her own practice, Nicole Alvarez Law, PA, where she will be focusing on her role as a Florida Supreme Court Certified Family Law Mediator. Having seen firsthand how thoughtful mediation can change outcomes for families, Nicole "Niki" Alvarez is passionate about offering solutions that preserve relationships and helps clients avoid unnecessary costs associated with litigation.
In addition to her work as a mediator, Nicole "Niki" Alvarez continues to handle select non-contentious family law matters through a settlement-first approach. She represent clients in prenuptial agreements and post-nuptial agreements, pre-filing negotiations and drafting of marital settlement agreements, among other related matters.
If you or someone you know is interested in Niki Alvarez's services, please direct inquiries to (305) 523-9392 or to http://www.nicolealvarezlaw.com to request a consultation.
In addition to her work as a mediator, Nicole "Niki" Alvarez continues to handle select non-contentious family law matters through a settlement-first approach. She represent clients in prenuptial agreements and post-nuptial agreements, pre-filing negotiations and drafting of marital settlement agreements, among other related matters.
If you or someone you know is interested in Niki Alvarez's services, please direct inquiries to (305) 523-9392 or to http://www.nicolealvarezlaw.com to request a consultation.
Contact
Nicole Alvarez Law PAContact
Nicole Alvarez
305-523-9392
www.nicolealvarezlaw.com
Nicole Alvarez
305-523-9392
www.nicolealvarezlaw.com
Categories