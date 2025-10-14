Belligerent Lifestyle Apparel Skate Team Set to Compete at the 31st Annual Tampa Am
Charlotte, NC, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Belligerent Lifestyle Apparel is proud to announce that its Skate Team will once again hit the ramps at the legendary Tampa Am, taking place October 16–19, 2026, at the Skatepark of Tampa (4215 E Columbus Dr, Tampa, FL 33605).
This year marks another major milestone for Belligerent as the brand returns to one of skateboarding’s most iconic events — bringing their high-energy crew, bold style, and tons of free gear for fans all week long. Visitors can meet their favorite Belligerent skateboarders, snap a photo with CEO Austin Tomasello, and check out the latest Belligerent apparel and boards.
Fans will also want to keep an eye on Shawn Lackey, who will compete in the Friday Last Chance Open, a qualifier open to select skaters approved based on prior competition results or standout footage. Lackey is expected to showcase his signature double kickflip and a new crowd-pleaser — a double inward heel down the 4 block — sure to turn heads.
Supporting him at Tampa Am will be Michael Nance, Leland Brown, and Austin Tomasello, all representing the Belligerent brand and skating culture with pride. Fans who find any Belligerent team member during the event can score free coozies, stickers, and limited-edition merchandise.
“I’m really proud of my team,” said Austin Tomasello, CEO of Belligerent Lifestyle Apparel. “They’re making serious waves in the skate scene. It’s incredible to see how much our brand has grown since we became actively involved with the Tampa Am series. We’re hoping to become a full-time vendor at future events — because Belligerent isn’t just another name in skateboarding. We’re a lifestyle. We’ve been a die-hard skate brand since 2009, and we’re getting bigger and better every year. 2026 is going to be our year — the year Belligerent becomes the most bad-ass skateboard line in the industry.” Check out our latest gear on Instagram @getbelligerent or www.getbelligerent.com
Since 2009, Belligerent Lifestyle Apparel has been rooted in authentic skate culture — built by skaters, for skaters. The brand’s mission is to embody raw individuality, defiance, and the unrelenting pursuit of style and performance both on and off the board.
The Belligerent crew invites all fans and supporters to join them in Tampa, meet the team, and be part of the movement that’s redefining what it means to live the Belligerent Lifestyle.
Event Details: 31st Annual Tampa Am
Skatepark of Tampa
4215 E Columbus Dr, Tampa, FL 33605
October 16–19, 2026
Media Contact: Belligerent Lifestyle Apparel
Attn: Media Relations
PO Box 408 Cornelius, NC 28031
info@getbelligerent.com
Austin Tomasello
9808335300
www.getbelligerent.com
