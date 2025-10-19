The REBO Foundation Earns IRS 501(c)(3) Status
Expanding Its Mission to Build Shelters and Recovery Programs Across Oklahoma
Bartlesville, OK, October 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Bartlesville Education Fund, operating publicly as The REBO Foundation, announced today that it has been officially recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization, effective July 4, 2025 (EIN 39-2993969).
The REBO Foundation’s mission is to build shelters, rehabilitation centers, and mental health programs throughout Oklahoma and beyond, with a special focus on serving homeless veterans and veterans struggling with addiction by providing comprehensive support, including job placement and career development services to help them rebuild stable futures, as well as partnering with Native American tribes to address the unique challenges of homelessness, addiction, and cultural healing in Tribal communities. With this IRS determination, the organization can now accept tax-deductible donations, strengthening its capacity to partner with agencies, foundations, local governments, and Native American tribes to fight homelessness, addiction, and mental health crises—particularly in rural and Tribal communities.
“This marks a defining milestone in our journey,” said Dr. Arley Ballenger, President and Founder of The REBO Foundation. “Becoming a recognized 501(c)(3) allows us to expand our reach and continue building safe spaces for individuals and families seeking hope and healing, including dedicated pathways for veterans to overcome addiction and secure meaningful employment, and culturally sensitive programs in collaboration with Native American tribes to honor Indigenous traditions and promote community restoration.”
Amanda Veley, Vice President and Co-Founder, added: “Our faith-based foundation welcomes everyone, regardless of background or belief. We believe recovery begins with compassion and community, and we're committed to honoring the service of our veterans by addressing their unique challenges in homelessness, addiction, and reintegration into the workforce, while working hand-in-hand with Native American tribes to support Tribal sovereignty and holistic wellness initiatives.”
Founded on the belief that every life has divine purpose and value, The REBO Foundation is committed to serving all individuals through programs centered on faith, dignity, and restoration. Their upcoming projects include the development of a 20-bed shelter and recovery center in Bartlesville, with veteran-specific tracks for addiction treatment and job training, and tailored modules in partnership with Native American tribes for culturally informed healing practices, with plans to replicate the model in rural Oklahoma communities.
With 501(c)(3) status now official, The REBO Foundation is expanding partnerships with grantmakers, Tribal councils including Native American tribes, community organizations, and veterans' groups to launch new initiatives addressing homelessness, addiction, behavioral health, and employment barriers statewide.
To learn more, donate, or partner with the organization, visit rebo.foundation https://rebo.foundation or email intake@rebo.foundation.
About The REBO Foundation
The Bartlesville Education Fund (d/b/a The REBO Foundation) is a faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN 39-2993969) headquartered in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Founded by Dr. Arley Ballenger and Amanda Veley, REBO is dedicated to building shelters, rehabilitation centers, and mental health programs to serve vulnerable populations across Oklahoma and the United States, including targeted support for homeless veterans and those battling addiction through recovery services and job placement programs, as well as collaborative efforts with Native American tribes to foster culturally responsive solutions for Tribal members facing these issues.
Programs are open to all, regardless of faith or background.
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 3262, Bartlesville, OK 74006
Email: intake@rebo.foundation
web: https://rebo.foundation
The REBO Foundation — Restoring Hope. Building Futures.
Arley Ballenger
918-397-5451
