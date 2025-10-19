Vocabulous US Cofounder Shares Acquisition Journey with Rhodium Network
At a Rhodium Network session, Vocabulous US cofounder Tanya McTavish discussed the Word of the Day app’s complex cross-border sale and the formation of a new venture.
Boynton Beach, FL, October 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vocabulous US cofounder Tanya McTavish was invited to speak at a private session of Rhodium Network, an invitation-only community of entrepreneurs and investors. She outlined her path from employee to founder through the cross-border sale of the Word of the Day app and the creation of Vocabulous US.
After several years leading user research for Word of the Day, McTavish helped negotiate its sale to a strategic buyer, a longtime user she had met during a routine user feedback interview. She and other members of the core team then partnered with the buyer to form Vocabulous US, a company dedicated to making vocabulary learning accessible, modern, and enjoyable through technology.
In her talk, McTavish shared her experience navigating both sides of a deal while preserving product integrity and offered insights into the special considerations involved in steering a complex cross-border sale. She also detailed how disciplined user outreach, including in-app PMF surveying and interviews with highly engaged users, shaped the product roadmap and supported the strategic case for the sale.
Tanya presented one of the most unique acquisition journeys we’ve ever heard,” said Chris Yates, founder of Rhodium Network, who invited McTavish to speak after an introduction from a different buyer who had first heard her perspective during acquisition talks. “It was truly unique and inspiring!”
“I was honored to speak with a community that values business acumen and creative persistence,” McTavish said. “I hope I left them with the message that a clear vision and genuine commitment to users can drive real transformation.”
About Vocabulous US
Vocabulous US creates educational apps focused on cognitive development through vocabulary expansion, including the award-winning Word of the Day app. Learn more at https://vocabulous.us.
About Rhodium Network
Rhodium Network is an invitation-only community of entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders who share insights, deal flow, and strategic support. Its members convene in private sessions to learn from real-world founder journeys and high-impact leadership. Learn more at https://rhn.com.
