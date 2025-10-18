Seeds of Wellness Celebrates Grand Opening and 15 Years of Community in Elyria
Local wellness shop marks milestone with ribbon-cutting, raffle prizes, and special guests, including Elyria Mayor Kevin A. Brubaker.
Elyria, OH, October 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Seeds of Wellness celebrated its Grand OPening and 15th Anniversary on Saturday, October 11, at its new location, 511 Abbe Rd N, Suite G, Elyria, with a day full of positive energy, community connection, and celebration.
The event began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Elyria Maryo Kevin A. Brubaker, joined by City Councilman Jack Cerra, and store co-owners Lynne Hamilton and Brenda Mayo. Approximately 20 guests attended the event, which featured psychic readings and healings by Rev. Donna Bell, free raffles, refreshments, and one-day-only mystery sales.
Raffle winners included Roger H. and Ken B., who received a Seeds of Wellness gift card and the store’s popular Mystery Chest contents (valued at over $75).
“We’re so grateful to everyone who came to celebrate with us,” said Lynne Hamilton, co-owner of Seeds of Wellness. “This event was not only about our grand opening, but also about thanking the community that’s supported us for 15 wonderful years.”
Seeds of Wellness offers a variety of holistic and metaphysical products, including crystals, candles, jewelry, and wellness tools, along with services such as Reiki, intuitive readings, sound healing, and aura healing.
The store invites everyone to visit the new Elyria location to explore its offerings and experience the welcoming atmosphere that has defined Seeds of Wellness since 2009.
For more information, visit https://www.seedsofwellnessllc.com or call 440-933-7733.
Brenda K. Mayo
440-933-7733
www.seedsofwellnessllc.com
