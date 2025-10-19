Meet a Scientologist Powers Rwanda’s Digital Connectivity with Venuste Twagiramungu
Los Angeles, CA, October 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Meet a Scientologist, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring telecommunications executive Venuste Twagiramungu.
Meet a Scientologist airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
Venuste Twagiramungu is helping his country step into the digital age. Having founded one of Rwanda’s premier telecom companies, he is also equipping the next generation with the skills needed for careers in the industry.
About Venuste Twagiramungu
Born in Rwanda, Venuste Twagiramungu excelled academically and earned a scholarship to study in Algeria. During his studies, his home country was devastated by civil war and genocide. After graduation, he returned to help rebuild its infrastructure. Working first in distribution and later in telecom, he gained the expertise that would lead him to launch his own telecommunications company, TRES. Using L. Ron Hubbard’s Administrative Technology, he expanded his operations more than fiftyfold. Seeing a shortage of skilled IT and managerial professionals, he established a learning center where young graduates gain the expertise needed to drive Rwanda’s continued progress into the digital age.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
Meet a Scientologist airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
Venuste Twagiramungu is helping his country step into the digital age. Having founded one of Rwanda’s premier telecom companies, he is also equipping the next generation with the skills needed for careers in the industry.
About Venuste Twagiramungu
Born in Rwanda, Venuste Twagiramungu excelled academically and earned a scholarship to study in Algeria. During his studies, his home country was devastated by civil war and genocide. After graduation, he returned to help rebuild its infrastructure. Working first in distribution and later in telecom, he gained the expertise that would lead him to launch his own telecommunications company, TRES. Using L. Ron Hubbard’s Administrative Technology, he expanded his operations more than fiftyfold. Seeing a shortage of skilled IT and managerial professionals, he established a learning center where young graduates gain the expertise needed to drive Rwanda’s continued progress into the digital age.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
Contact
Scientology NetworkContact
Erin Banks
323-210-1700
www.scientology.tv
Erin Banks
323-210-1700
www.scientology.tv
Categories