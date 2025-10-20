American Protection Corp Expands Comprehensive Mechanical Breakdown Insurance Plans to Include Annual Maintenance Benefits
Boca Raton, FL, October 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- American Protection Corp. is proud to announce innovative Mechanical Breakdown Insurance Plans that go beyond traditional coverage by integrating essential annual vehicle maintenance benefits—helping drivers keep their cars running smoothly and worry-free.
By combining Mechanical Breakdown Protection for unexpected repairs with proactive maintenance services such as oil changes, brake pad replacements, tire protection, safety inspections, cooling system maintenance, and battery replacement, American Protection Corp. is redefining how drivers protect and maintain their vehicles.
The Importance of Vehicle Maintenance
Regular vehicle maintenance is vital to ensure safety, performance, and longevity. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), well-maintained vehicles are significantly less likely to be involved in accidents caused by mechanical failures. Routine services like oil changes help prevent engine wear, while timely brake pad replacements and tire maintenance enhance road safety and handling.
Neglecting these essentials can lead to costly repairs and reduced vehicle lifespan. American Protection Corp.’s plans make maintenance both accessible and affordable—helping drivers avoid breakdowns and extend their vehicle’s life.
Comprehensive Coverage with *Built-In Maintenance
American Protection Corp. stands out by offering plans that combine comprehensive repair coverage with preventive maintenance benefits, creating a complete vehicle protection solution.
Key benefits include:
• Cost Savings: Coverage for major repairs such as engine, transmission, or electrical system failures significantly reduces out-of-pocket expenses.
• Maintenance Discounts / Perks: Includes oil changes, brake pad replacements, tire protection, safety inspections, cooling system maintenance, battery replacement, and even windshield wiper replacement—keeping your vehicle in top condition.
• Peace of Mind: Nationwide roadside assistance and flexible repair options ensure drivers are never stranded.
• Customizable Plans: Tailored to fit a wide range of budgets and vehicle types, from daily commuters to luxury models.
• Enhanced Resale Value: Regular, documented maintenance increases a vehicle’s longevity and resale potential.
"Owning a car is a significant investment, and we’re here to protect it," said Dawn Coletta, Chief Operations Officer at American Protection Corp. "Our plans empower drivers to maintain their vehicles proactively while safeguarding against unexpected repair costs. It’s a win-win for both your wallet and your peace of mind."
Why Choose American Protection Corp.?
With a commitment to transparency, reliability, and customer satisfaction, American Protection Corp. partners with top-rated national underwriters and maintains a nationwide network of certified repair facilities. Every plan can be tailored to include the maintenance and protection options that best meet each driver’s needs.
American Protection Corp. is a full-service insurance and warranty agency offering a comprehensive portfolio of protection plans for vehicles and homes, backed by A+ BBB Accreditation and thousands of satisfied customers nationwide.
*Maintenance benefits are available with most plans. Please see complete details. Some Restrictions Apply.
Save today by bundling your home and auto protection plans—and enjoy the peace of mind that comes from knowing your vehicle and home are covered by a trusted national provider.
Website: www.AmericanProtectionCorp.com
Phone: +1 800-427-1806
By combining Mechanical Breakdown Protection for unexpected repairs with proactive maintenance services such as oil changes, brake pad replacements, tire protection, safety inspections, cooling system maintenance, and battery replacement, American Protection Corp. is redefining how drivers protect and maintain their vehicles.
The Importance of Vehicle Maintenance
Regular vehicle maintenance is vital to ensure safety, performance, and longevity. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), well-maintained vehicles are significantly less likely to be involved in accidents caused by mechanical failures. Routine services like oil changes help prevent engine wear, while timely brake pad replacements and tire maintenance enhance road safety and handling.
Neglecting these essentials can lead to costly repairs and reduced vehicle lifespan. American Protection Corp.’s plans make maintenance both accessible and affordable—helping drivers avoid breakdowns and extend their vehicle’s life.
Comprehensive Coverage with *Built-In Maintenance
American Protection Corp. stands out by offering plans that combine comprehensive repair coverage with preventive maintenance benefits, creating a complete vehicle protection solution.
Key benefits include:
• Cost Savings: Coverage for major repairs such as engine, transmission, or electrical system failures significantly reduces out-of-pocket expenses.
• Maintenance Discounts / Perks: Includes oil changes, brake pad replacements, tire protection, safety inspections, cooling system maintenance, battery replacement, and even windshield wiper replacement—keeping your vehicle in top condition.
• Peace of Mind: Nationwide roadside assistance and flexible repair options ensure drivers are never stranded.
• Customizable Plans: Tailored to fit a wide range of budgets and vehicle types, from daily commuters to luxury models.
• Enhanced Resale Value: Regular, documented maintenance increases a vehicle’s longevity and resale potential.
"Owning a car is a significant investment, and we’re here to protect it," said Dawn Coletta, Chief Operations Officer at American Protection Corp. "Our plans empower drivers to maintain their vehicles proactively while safeguarding against unexpected repair costs. It’s a win-win for both your wallet and your peace of mind."
Why Choose American Protection Corp.?
With a commitment to transparency, reliability, and customer satisfaction, American Protection Corp. partners with top-rated national underwriters and maintains a nationwide network of certified repair facilities. Every plan can be tailored to include the maintenance and protection options that best meet each driver’s needs.
American Protection Corp. is a full-service insurance and warranty agency offering a comprehensive portfolio of protection plans for vehicles and homes, backed by A+ BBB Accreditation and thousands of satisfied customers nationwide.
*Maintenance benefits are available with most plans. Please see complete details. Some Restrictions Apply.
Save today by bundling your home and auto protection plans—and enjoy the peace of mind that comes from knowing your vehicle and home are covered by a trusted national provider.
Website: www.AmericanProtectionCorp.com
Phone: +1 800-427-1806
Contact
American Protection Corp.Contact
Julia Gutman
+1 800-427-1806
www.americanprotectioncorp.com
Julia Gutman
+1 800-427-1806
www.americanprotectioncorp.com
Categories